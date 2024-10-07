I test iPads for a living — here's the 7 Prime Day iPad deals I'd get now

Amazon Prime Big Deals Days, or October Prime Day, is bringing a boatload of incredible deals. To that end, every single iPad model is currently on sale at the retail giant. If you want to save big on the best iPads, this is your chance.

Right now, Amazon has slashed the price of premium tablets like the M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro — both available in their respective 11- and 13-inch models. You’ll also find excellent deals on the iPad mini and the iPad 10th Gen. I’ve either tested or reviewed all of these devices and can vouch that they’re some of the best tablets available.

Though we might see even lower prices during Prime Day proper, it’s unlikely we’ll see drastically reduced prices from what’s available. Because of that, I suggest taking advantage of these deals now.

Prime Day iPad deals

iPad 9th Gen: was $329 now $199 @ Amazon

Apple's entry-level iPad features an A13 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2,160 x 1,620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera and an epic battery life of nearly 12 hours. Right now it's on sale for $199, which is $139 off. It's one of the cheapest iPads you can currently buy.

iPad 10th Gen: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

This A14-powered tablet is going for an absolute steal right now. This attractive iPad measures 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28 inches, with this Wi-Fi model weighing in at just 1.05 pounds. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display has a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels, which is impressively sharp. It also features a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera with 122-degree FOV.

iPad Air 11-inch (M2): was $599 now $547 @ Amazon

Right now, you can get $35 off the latest M2 iPad Air. Featuring an LED display and powered by an M2 chip (making it 50% faster than its predecessor), this is one of the best tablets for most people. It offers a 12MP front and rear camera (and 4K video), and four fun finishes.

iPad Air 13-inch (M2): was $799 now $749 @ Amazon

The 13-inch iPad Air features a bigger LED display and is also powered by an M2 chip. It offers a 12MP front and rear camera (and 4K video), four color options, and weighs a little over a pound. This is a great option if you want a Pro-sized display at a lower cost.

iPad Mini 6th Gen: was $499 now $379 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice 2021 iPad mini features a thin-bezel design, large 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, an A15 Bionic CPU, a 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.

11" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $999 now $922 @ Amazon

This is one of the thinnest and most powerful iPads Apple has ever made, thanks to an all-new M4 chip. This new iPad Pro is 5.1mm thick (the thinnest yet), and weighs roughly a pound. It also boasts an Ultra Retina XDR display and 12MP camera.