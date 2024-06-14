Forget Prime Day — The iPad Air 2022 just hit an all-time low price at Best Buy

I don't know about you, but we're still reeling from all the big announcements at Apple's ground-breaking WWDC 2024 keynote. From the reveal of Apple Intelligence and AI features coming to most Apple devices to what's new with iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, it's been one hell of a week for Apple. If all the excitement has you on the hunt for Apple deals, we've just found one of the best iPad deals of all time.

Right now, Best Buy is selling the 5th Gen iPad Air (64GB/WiFi) for just $399. That's a savings of $200, and the lowest price we've ever seen this tablet. And if you need more storage, Best Buy is taking $200 off the 256GB iPad Air model as well.

You'll need to act fast, though, as discounted Apple products historically don't last long, and this is a tough one to beat. That being said, we could see Amazon match it when Prime Day comes next month.

10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $399 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! The iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera with Center Stage. The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets.

The iPad Air is a stellar member of the iPad range. Apple may have revamped its tablet line with the new iPad Pro M4 and iPad Air M2, but the 2022 still has plenty to love about. In our iPad Air 2022 review, we had almost nothing but praise for this device, calling it one of the best tablets we'd ever tested at the time.

In our tests, it blazed through everyday tasks like browsing, streaming, and multi-tasking with different apps. Even graphically demanding games like Genshin Impact were no match for this tablet's performance. This excellent device ticks practically every box between its beautiful 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, 12 MP cameras, over 10 hours of battery life and very fast performance.

Granted, it can't beat the power and performance of iPad Pro, and its M1 chip is a few generations behind at this point. But it has more than enough power to handle whatever your average users can throw at it.

Even better, the iPad Air 2022 also makes a great replacement for a smaller laptop, albeit only with some pretty pricey accessories. If you're looking to upgrade with a Magic Keyboard, it'll set you back $299. If you want the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil to write on the iPad's screen, that's another $129.

Since this is the lowest price we've ever seen for the iPad Air, we highly recommend you run, not walk, to snag one. And if you're looking for even more options, check out our iPad deals coverage.