Walmart Memorial Day sale is live — 37 deals I’m shopping this weekend

The country's biggest retailer has a warning for shoppers: Prices are about to increase. Earlier this week, Walmart issued a rare warning saying that it'll increase prices later this month to offset the impact from tariffs.

To be fair, Walmart has been raising prices since the tariff wars began, but it's giving shoppers a heads up that another round of price increases is on the horizon. There is some good news, however. The Walmart Memorial Day sale is now live and it's rolling back prices sitewide on everything from back-to-school laptops to summer-ready barbecue grills.

For example, right now Walmart's Patio and Garden Event is taking up to 50% off outdoor essentials. If you're looking for a new grill for barbecue season, Walmart has plenty of options under $99. And if you need some festive decor, Walmart's Memorial Day section is filled to the brim with deals starting at just $1.

To avoid any potential price increases, I suggest shopping the Walmart Memorial Day sale now instead of next weekend, when prices will likely creep up. So below I've picked the very best deals in Walmart's holiday sale.

Memorial Day sale: deals from $1 @ Walmart

Planning a Memorial Day barbecue or gathering? Walmart has epic pre-summer savings on everything from grills and outdoor games to decor and tableware — with deals starting at just $1.

Grill sale: deals under $100 @ Walmart

From Weber to Blackstone (and many notable brands in between), Walmart is having a huge grill sale with many deals under $100 mark. With barbecue season officially here, Walmart has tons of grill options to choose from — without breaking the bank!

Shark and Ninja appliances: up to 40% off @ Walmart

Walmart is offering up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blow dryers, blenders and more. Prices start as low as $49 for Shark devices and $29 for Ninja appliances.

Patio and garden event: up to 50% off @ Walmart

Walmart has launched a major savings event to help you refresh your garden. If you're looking to upgrade your garden, deck or patio for less, consider Walmart's outdoor living section your one-stop shop. The retail giant is currently offering unbeatable discounts of up to 50% on stylish and functional outdoor items, including string lights, fire pits, lounge chairs, garden beds and more.

Apple MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $699 now $649 at Walmart It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and very good speed.

Free headset! Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED Copilot+ PC: was $769 now $689 at Walmart In this impressively thin, light and premium-feeling notebook, you’ll find a drop dead gorgeous OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 5 2 series chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. For all your workloads on the go, this is an impressive system. Plus, you get a free wireless headset.

MSI Katana w/ RTX 4050: was $1,199 now $999 at Walmart This mid-range gaming laptop houses a Core i7-13620H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Nvidia's RTX 4050 GPU. Its 15.6-inch screen is 1080p (1920 x 1080) and can reach an impressive max refresh rate of 144Hz, which is great for casual gamers.

Smart TVs: deals from $88 @ Walmart

Walmart has a massive sale on smart TVs. The sale includes TVs from brands like TCL, Hisense, JVC, and Walmart's own Onn brand. After discount, prices start as low as $88. Keep in mind that there are a few 1080p sets included in the sale. I recommend sticking with 4K resolution as the price difference isn't all that great.

Onn. 32-inch HD Roku Smart TV: was $98 now $88 at Walmart I've got to recommend a TV when it's under $100, especially when it's 32-inch and comes from Walmart's very own Onn. range. It's a sturdy set with Roku Smart TV running the show., meaning you'll get access to a lot of streaming. So, if you're looking for a simple TV that'll let you watch your movies and shows in HD-quality, this one's at the breathtakingly cheap price of $88.

Hisense 55" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $999 now $698 at Walmart If you want a new TV but don't want to overspend, the Hisense U8N Mini-LED TV offers an unbelievable price-to-performance ratio. In addition to its Mini-LED panel, it also offers beautiful contrast and colors as well as support for a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision Atmos, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. In our Hisense U8N review we said the Editor's Choice TV is one of the best mini-LED TVs you can buy.

Samsung 55" The Frame 4K QLED TV: was $1,097 now $749 at Walmart What if your TV could hide the fact it was a TV? The Frame by Samsung does just that, disguising itself as a piece of art whenever it's not in use. That's on top of a 4K QLED display, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos support, and all the smart features afforded by Samsung's Tizen OS. This is the cheapest price we've seen for the 55-inch model.

Samsung 55” S90C 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $979 at Walmart With over $1,500 off this 55" second-gen OLED, it's a ridiculously low price to experience a contrast-rich picture paired with cinematic audio. It also boasts Samsung's LaserSlim Design of only 4mm, virtually sinking into the wall. Plus, it uses the Tizen OS for access to the top streaming apps.

DAYBETTER Outdoor String Lights: was $59 now $33 at Walmart Light up your outdoor space at night with this set of string lights that are 100 feet long and include 50 bulbs. You'll want to spend all night under the stars with these lights that emit a soft white glow and will make a stylish statement hanging in your backyard or over your patio.

Autlaycil 9ft Outdoor Patio Umbrella: was $68 now $49 at Walmart This umbrella is the perfect addition to your backyard or patio. It provides optimal shade while adding some elegant style. The umbrella surface is UV-proof, waterproof and fade resistant so you can use it on both sunny and rainy days.

Lacoo 2 Pack Zero Gravity Outdoor Lounge Chair: was $139 now $69 at Walmart Relax in this set of comfortable and adjustable lounge chairs that allow you to sit, recline and lie down. They are called "zero gravity" chairs because you can recline at different angles up to 170°. The chairs have a foldable and light weight design, making it very easy for you to carry them around and use in various places.

Westintrends Folding Adirondack Chair: was $239 now $99 at Walmart Walmart is taking $140 off this folding Adirondack Chair, a durable piece of patio furniture that doesn't come cheap. But for just $99, this foldable, weather-proof design (it's constructed from high-density polyethylene lumber) is a steal. Reviewers rave these are easy to put together and are built to last for many summers to come. One buyer even notes it's "a very solid chair for the money!"

Tappio 3-Piece Patio Conversation Bistro Set Rattan Furniture: was $299 now $169 at Walmart This small outdoor conversation set is available for $130 off the regular price. Made of woven rattan, high-quality steel frames, and tempered glass table top, this adorable set will be the perfect spot to relax or enjoy a cocktail outdoors this spring. It also comes with seat cushions featuring an ergonomic design for extra comfort.

Best Choice 80qt Steel Rolling Cooler Cart: was $289 now $179 at Walmart Level up your outdoor events with an all-in-one cooler cart! Perfect for entertaining, its huge capacity can hold up to 50 bottles, 70 cans or all your favorite food and snacks. It also has four sturdy wheels that allow you to easily move the cooler or even take it on the go.

LAUSAINT HOME Outdoor Conversation Set: was $400 now $249 at Walmart Kick back in style and comfort with this outdoor wicker set that will match any theme or decor. Perfect for cozy spring nights by the fire pit, this set of rocking chairs feature a comfortable high-back design and plush cushions. The set also comes with a 2-tier coffee table. It will make a lovely addition to your porch or patio.

Keurig K-Express Essentials Matte Black Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $59 now $39 at Walmart The Keurig K-Express is your top choice if you're looking for a low-cost single-serve coffee maker, or a pop of color in your kitchen, as it's available in 6 colorways at Walmart. At just 6.5 inches wide, it's also compact and is ideal for small spaces. You can also brew one cup after another, without waiting for the water to reheat, which sits within the 36oz reserve.

Nutribullet PRO Blender: was $78 now $56 at Walmart The Nutribullet PRO Blender is a serious bit of kit for your kitchen. Blending with a 900-watt motor and powerful stainless steel extractor blades means whipping up your morning smoothie or late-night milkshake is impressively simple. We called it the "reigning champ of affordable blenders" in our full review.

Shark Steam Pocket: was $109 now $68 at Walmart With the Shark Steam Pocket Mop, mopping might just be your new favorite household chore. Designed for sealed hard floors like hardwood, marble, tile, stone, laminate and vinyl, the mop transforms water into super-heated steam in seconds to remove dirt, grime, and hard-to-clean messes. This will help you remove up to 99% of household bacteria — without the harsh chemicals.

Ninja Air Fryer 4QT: was $89 now $69 at Walmart If you're after a basic yet versatile air fryer, this is a great deal. With a 4-quart basket capacity, it's sufficient to cook fit 2 pounds of fries. This comes with convenient functions such as air fry, roast, bake and broil. Plus, at such a low price this is a deal not to be missed!

Ninja Foodi 8.5qt Multi-Cooker: was $119 now $98 at Walmart Limited for space? The Ninja Foodi Multi-Cooker is a 6-in-1 set that'll become a slow cooker, food warmer, nonstick pot, saute pan, steamer, stock pot, dutch oven and utensil, whilst only taking up a small area of your kitchen. And Triple Fusion heat technology means you can cook up to 30% faster than conventional ovens. Speedy cooking without needing to buy several appliances, all for just $98.

Shark Air Purifier w/ Nanoseal HEPA: was $189 now $149 at Walmart Get rid of the tiniest of unwanted particles and air contaminants with the Shark Clean Sense Air Purifier. Its anti-allergen HEPA filter is designed to tackle everything form smog and toxins to dust and dander, giving you healthier, purified indoor air quality.

Ninja Creami: was $199 now $165 at Walmart The Ninja Creami has been making waves (scoops?) in the home cook world. We gave it 4 stars in our Ninja Creami review. We loved how easy it was to make delicious homemade ice cream. There's a huge range of recipe styles available, such as milkshake, froyo, and even gelato! And as if it couldn't get any better — the Creami is also easy to clean.

Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum: was $299 now $176 at Walmart Leave your spring cleaning to your digital assistant. The Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum features precision home mapping, powerful suction that makes it great for households with pets, and hands-free cleaning thanks to its Alexa/Google Assistant support.

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System: was $299 now $217 at Walmart The Shark FlexStyle Hair Styling System can be used as a powerful, no-heat-damage hair dryer or an ultra-versatile multi-styler letting you curl, volumize, smooth, or dry. It's often compared to the popular Dyson Airwrap, but it's currently less than half the price (and might even be the superior choice performance-wise). We recommend jumping on this deal!

JBL Go 4: was $49 now $35 at Walmart Our JBL Go 4 review determined that this is the perfect portable Bluetooth speaker for those on a budget. Small enough to take traveling, it still packs enough performance to soundtrack small gatherings while bringing useful features like IP67 water and dust protection, and multi-point connectivity. It also comes in a variety of fun colors.

JBL Tune 520BT Headphones: was $49 now $39 at Walmart A budget friendly option, these wireless headphones offer playback for up to 57 hours, and recharge in as little as 2 hours. They also have JBL Pure Bass sound. Although we haven't tested this model, they receive 4.5 out of 5 stars from Amazon customers for sound quality and value for money.

Sony WH-CH520: was $59 now $49 at Walmart Sony's budget on-ear cans are inexpensive, but they bring the sound where it counts. They earned a 4.5-star rating in our Sony WH-CH520 review, thanks to their top-notch sound, intuitive controls, and lengthy battery life of 50 hours. 3 minutes of charge nets you 1.5 hours of use as well, if you run out and need a quick boost.

Sony SRS-XE200 Bluetooth Speaker: was $129 now $69 at Walmart The SRS-XE200 is an IP67 certified Bluetooth speaker that's waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof. It offers up to 16 hours of battery life and includes a built-in strap that makes it easy to take on the go. There's also a buit-in mic with echo cancelling technology.

onn. Large Party Speaker Gen 2: was $149 now $119 at Walmart This is one the best bang for your buck party speakers on the market right now. Users reported that the speaker has thumping bass that doesn't distort even at loud volumes. This speaker has two 1/4" inputs at the reverse for a mic and a guitar, should you want to soundtrack the party on a more personal level.