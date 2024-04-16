The best Amazon AU deals in April 2024

Amazon Australia has become a household name since it launched locally in 2017, offering a massive selection of products across almost every imaginable category. The e-commerce giant sells tech, kitchen and home appliances, furniture and even household essentials like cleaning supplies and imported snacks. And thanks to some of its awesome daily deals, you rarely pay full price.

We’re rounding up the current top offers on this page, and our secret to finding the best bargains on Amazon is scouring its "Today's Deals" page multiple times a week. After the Big Smile Sale in March, we anticipated that there would be fewer deals this month in the lead up Amazon Prime Day. However, Amazon refuses to let the deals stop, with notable markdowns across a range of products, like headphones, tablets, TVs, and more, this week alone.

It's also worth mentioning that being a Prime member pays off, especially when it comes to deals. In addition to free expedited shipping to eligible suburbs, certain discounts or offers we've highlighted below do require a Prime membership. So, if you want to maximise your savings on these Amazon AU deals, then we suggest signing up for Amazon Prime here.

Here are the best Amazon AU specials we've found this week:

Amazon deals at glance

Best Amazon deals in April

Amazon devices

Prime exclusive <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com.au%2Fdp%2FB0BTFNGCPS%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-22%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-22" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">Fire TV Stick 4K | AU$79 AU$47 (save AU$32) The Fire TV Stick 4K will elevate your entertainment setup. Down to just AU$47, this plug-and-play dongle offers smooth 4K streaming across your favourite apps and free-to-air channels. Do note though, you need a Prime membership to knock off an extra AU$2, as it costs AU$49 for non-members.

Laptops and tablets

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com.au%2FApple-MacBook-13-inch-256GB-Storage%2Fdp%2FB08W44QZCV%2Fref%3Dsr_1_27_sspa%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-22%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-22" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">2020 MacBook Air (M1/256GB) | AU$1,499 AU$1,349 (save AU$150)



The price of Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air has been slashed by 10% — which is pretty rare for MacBooks if you ask us. With 256GB of storage space and 8GB unified memory, this laptop is great for work on-the-go and comes in three different colourways — Gold, Space Grey and Silver.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com.au%2FSamsung-Galaxy-Tablet-Unlocked-Graphite%2Fdp%2FB0CJH97F1M%2Fref%3Dlp_4913319051_1_1%3Fpf_rd_p%3D4aaaa2f2-7799-4671-9df9-d07f28e2d12e%26pf_rd_r%3D8P83P15F7QCWH73DXE9F%26sbo%3DRZvfv%252F%252FHxDF%252BO5021pAnSA%253D%253D%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-22%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-22" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ (64GB) | AU$$379 AU$348 (save AU$31)



An entry-level Android tablet, the A9+ by Samsung is on sale in both Graphite and Silver. "Large screen and long battery life," is how one reviewer sums up this product. Others are also impressed by the camera quality and storage.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com.au%2F2021-Apple-iPad-10-2-inch-Wi-Fi%2Fdp%2FB09G99Q6RS%2Fref%3Dlp_4913319051_1_2%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-22%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-22" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">2021 iPad (10.2-inch, 64GB) | AU$549 AU$519 (save AU$30)



The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls.

Phones

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com.au%2FSamsung-Unlocked-Smartphone-Foldable-Informative%2Fdp%2FB0C9ZWBCBD%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-22%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-22" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256GB) | AU$1,649 from AU$1,232 (save up to AU$417) While the release of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a few months away, there's no time like the present to pick up the company's latest foldable. With savings of up to AU$417 on offer, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 discount brings it into a league of its own. We've praised its outstanding camera performance, larger flex window and speedy processor in <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/samsung-galaxy-z-flip-5" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">our review — and now this price makes it even better.

Gaming and PC peripherals

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com.au%2FOculus-Quest-2-Virtual-Reality-Headset%2Fdp%2FB08V51TP2C%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_f64b47b7_0%26tag%3Dhawk-future-22%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-22" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">Meta Quest 2| AU$439.99 AU$359.99 (save AU$80)



The Meta Quest 2 is the perfect entry point into the world of virtual reality and it's currently on sale for 18% off right now. If you've been on the fence about stepping into VR and you want to try one of the most flexible headsets on the market, this is the time to snag yourself one.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com.au%2Fdeal%2F657b1b10%3FshowVariations%3Dtrue%26tag%3Dhawk-future-22%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-22" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">PlayStation, Xbox and Switch games | up to 65% off If you're keen to expand your PlayStation, Xbox or Switch games collection, Amazon AU has you sorted. There's a handful of great games up for grabs, with up to 65% off available right now. Titles include Wild Hearts and Star Wars: Jedi Survivor.

Headphones and audio

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com.au%2FBose-Earbuds-OpenAudio-Technology-Wireless%2Fdp%2FB0CPFV77W4%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-22%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-22" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">Bose Ultra Open | AU$449.95 AU$379 (save AU$70.95) Offering great sound and low leakage, the Bose Ultra Opens are down to just AU$379, knocking 16% off listed price. While the discount isn't much, we can't miss highlighting the brand's "<a href="https://www.techradar.com/audio/headphones/bose-ultra-open-earbuds" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"" target="_blank">great success" (according to our friends at TechRadar).



Available in black and white colourways.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com.au%2FBose-831262-0020-QuietComfort-Earbuds-Soapstone%2Fdp%2FB08CJP6V6W%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-22%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-22" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">Bose QuietComfort Earbuds | AU$399.95 AU$249 (save AU$150.95) Slashing 40% off RRP, Bose's first gen QCEs are a great choice for ANC in-ears. If you've been holding off grabbing a pair, this mammoth discount could prove otherwise.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com.au%2Fdp%2FB0B8MQRGV8%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-22%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-22" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro | AU$349 AU$184 (save AU$165) Holding their own against the best ANC buds with high quality audio and 3D sound enhanced by head-tracking, the Samsung Galaxy Bus 2 Pros are, arguably, the best noise-cancelling earbuds so far. Slicing a massive AU$165 off RRP, if you've been holding off purchasing these earbuds, now is the time.

Fitness and wearables

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com.au%2Fdeal%2Fd11051b3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-22%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-22" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">Garmin Forerunner smartwatches | up to 33% off This deal slashes up to 33% off some fantastic Garmin smartwatches, including the Forerunner 955 and 255S Music. If you're looking for a fitness-focused smartwatch, you can't go wrong with these discounted wearables.

Home appliances

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com.au%2FDeLonghi-Vertuo-White-Bundle-Aeroccino%2Fdp%2FB08FHZGP5C%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-22%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-22" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">Nespresso Vertuo Next with Milk Frother | AU$389 AU$199 (save AU$190)



This stylish unit works with Nespresso Vertuo capsules, which are available in 30 aromatic blends. Using a one-touch brewing system, you'll have a cup (or a mug) full in an instant. Plus, this bundle comes with an automatic milk frother too, making your morning coffees that much easier. Also available in White, Matte Black, Jade and Dark Grey colourways.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com.au%2FShark-FlexStyle-Styling-Drying-System%2Fdp%2FB0CT2CGVY7%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-22%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-22" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">Shark FlexStyle (Malibu Pink) | AU$399 AU$349 (save AU$50) The Shark FlexStyle is the ultimate hair tool to help you recreate your favourite no frizz, salon styles at home. The styler dipped to just AU$299 on Black Friday, so this isn't the best price we’ve seen, but it may be your best bet if you're keen to grab this limited edition Malibu Pink colour before it disappears. Also available at <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1584493&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsharkclean.com.au%2Fproducts%2Fflexstyle-air-styling-drying-system-malibu-pink&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - sharkclean.com.au"" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"" target="_blank">Shark for AU$399.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com.au%2FMiele-Triflex-HX2-Racer-Cordless%2Fdp%2FB09XCRTLTT%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-22%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-22" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">Miele Triflex HX2 Racer Cordless Vacuum | AU$1,049 AU$799 (save AU$250) This Miele vacuum features a unique 3-in-1 design for versatile cleaning. You can switch effortlessly between the three modes — Reach, Compact and Comfort — so you can reach and clean every part of your home with ease.

Digital

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com.au%2Fmusic%2Fprime%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-22%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-22" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">Amazon Music Unlimited | 3 months free (then AU$12.99 per month)



Get unfiltered access to millions of songs that you can listen to online or offline, or your favourite podcasts with Amazon Music Unlimited. Amazon is giving new subscribers three months free, which would typically set you back AU$25.98 (after a 30-day free trial). But you better be quick, this offer is only valid until 1 May 2024.

