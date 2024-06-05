Mega Amazon sale starts from $6 — here's 35 deals I'd get on OLED TVs, headphones, apparel and more

The weather is heating up, and so is Amazon's selection of deals. That means it's a great time to shop everything from activewear to OLED TVs, and get everything you need for a fun-filled summer.

Right now the Samsung 48-inch S90D OLED 4K TV is $1,397 at Amazon. This is Samsung's new midrange OLED TV, and it's already on sale for $200 off. It's an excellent TV for gaming due to its refresh rate reaching up to 144Hz, and you can even stream games to the TV without needing a games console.

You can also grab the 13-inch MacBook Air (M2/256GB) for $829 at Amazon. It's since been replaced by the MacBook Air M3, but the M2 model is still a fantastic laptop and it's great value at this price.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite deals in Amazon's latest sale. For more, see the deals I'd buy in the Adidas summer sale and the Skechers deals I'd buy from $17.

Apparel

Amazon Essentials apparel: deals from $6 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 50% off its line of Amazon Essentials apparel. The sale includes shorts, sweatshirts, jogger pants, t-shirts, and more.

Adidas: deals from $10 @ Amazon

Amazon has a sale on Adidas gear from $10. You can score sneakers, activewear, apparel and accessories in men's, women's and kids' sizes.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. By comparison, Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: from $69 @ Best Buy | from $74 @ Walmart

Roku TV 55" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $448 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

Hisense 55" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $849 @ Amazon

The Hisense U8N Mini-LED 4K TV is one of the brightest TVs we've seen yet, hitting an incredible 3,469 nits in our tests. It also delivered excellent results for color accuracy and contrast. For gamers, it offers two HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K/144Hz gameplay and Dolby Vision Gaming support. It's our top choice for the best TV in 2024.

LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,296 @ Amazon

The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV hands-on review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range.

Price check: $1,296 @ Walmart

Samsung 48" S90D 4K OLED TV: was $1,599 now $1,397 @ Amazon

The S90D is one of Samsung's 2024 OLED TVs. The OLED TV features Samsung's new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and built-in Alexa. It also offers 4K AI Upscaling to ensure all programs are crisp and sharp. On the audio front, you get Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound.

Price check: $1,399 @ Best Buy

Headphones

Anker Soundcore Life Q30: was $86 now $55 @ Amazon

Anker have a habit of releasing high-quality products at affordable prices, and the Life Q30 are no different. The Q30 headphones are great value, offering active noise cancellation (ANC), a transport noise cancellation mode for when you're traveling, and 40 hours of battery life. Plus, they're designed to sit comfortably on your ears for hours.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

The Apple AirPods are one of the most beloved true-wireless earbuds on the market. They feature solid battery life, easy setup and good sound quality. The charging case is convenient and lets you keep your music and podcasts going even longer. At this price, they're definitely worth picking up if you're an iPhone owner.

Price check: $99 @ Best Buy

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was $299 now $239 @ Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds take ANC to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality, and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and battery life lasts up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.

Laptops

Asus 14" Chromebook C424: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

If you need a cheap laptop for everyday browsing and streaming, this Asus Chromebook should do the job. It has a 14-inch FHD display, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It's also very portable, weighing 2.87 pounds and measuring 0.71 inches thick.

Acer Aspire 3: was $339 now $299 @ Amazon

The Acer Aspire 3 is an awesome choice for anyone looking for a laptop on a budget. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS touch display, Intel Core i3-N305 Processor, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 128GB NVMe SSD. This deal is for the stylish Silver color.

HP Pavilion 15" laptop: was $944 now $770 @ Amazon

Amazon has sliced the price of this HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop. It's an excellent machine for working and everyday tasks packing an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's also great for watching videos and streaming thanks to its Full HD IPS micro-edge display. Plus, it sports a solid eight hours of battery life, and can be charged to 50% within just 45 minutes.

MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $829 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount.

Price check: $999 @ B&H | $849 @ Best Buy

Mattresses and bedding

Sleep Innovations Marley 10 Inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress: was $209 now $174 @ Amazon

If you want cooling comfort at night, this twin memory foam mattress features cooling gel foam and an airflow channel for enhanced breathability. Providing medium support to suit every sleep style, this the twin is now on sale. A great bargain if you're after a decent mattress under $200.

Tempur-Adapt Topper + cooling cover: was $419 now $184 @ Amazon

Tempur's luxurious mattresses run into the thousands. No wonder this topper — made from the same distinctive Tempur Material — is so popular. This 3-inch topper comes with a premium cooling cover and is perfect for adding that soothing, body sink-in feel to a too-firm mattress.

Check other retailers: $319 @ Tempur

Ashley Chime Memory Foam Mattress: was $299 now $254 @ Amazon

This mattress deal offers big savings on Ashley Chime's Signature Design 12-inch Memory Foam Mattress. The bed is designed with thick layers of memory foam to cushion your entire body while you sleep. The queen size is on sale for $254.

Nectar: was $499 now $349 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! Our favorite mattress is on sale. In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the price. We found it very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam), and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Note: Nectar offers the same price, and we recommend buying directly from Nectar as you'll usually get better support from the manufacturer as well as the option to bundle a discounted bedding set.

Check other retailers: from $349 @ Nectar

Phones

Boost Infinite: $0.01 iPhone 15 w/ unlimited for $60/month @ Amazon

Amazon is offering the iPhone 15 for $0.01 when you sign up for Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. For $60/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, after 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.

Google Pixel 7: was $599 now $399 @ Amazon

Google's Pixel 7 comes with an excellent dual camera system, a bright and colorful 6.3-inch display and a powerful and smart Tensor G2 chipset. It's one of the best values in smartphones and a highly-desirable handset for photography enthusiasts. It's even better after this discount, although note that it's been replaced by the newer Google Pixel 8.

Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

The Pixel 8 Pro features a vivid 6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You also get a 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto (5x zoom) lenses. There's also a 10.5MP front camera. In our Pixel 8 Pro review, we said it's a big leap for AI with lots of helpful photo and assistant features.

Video Games

Video game sale: $25 off $250 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking $25 off eligible video game purchases of $250 or more. The sale makes sense if you're going to buy a console or multiple games. For instance, you can get the Switch OLED on sale for $324 after discount ($25 off). Just add $250 or more to your cart and Amazon will automatically deduct $25 at checkout.

PS5 Slim: was $499 now $449 @ Amazon

The PS5 Slim is the same great console in a slimmer form factor and packs a larger 1TB SSD. The PS5 represents the pinnacle of Sony's gaming platform to date and offers a near-unbeatable library of must-play games. The console is currently $50 off to make the Days of Play 2024 event.

Price check: $449 @ PlayStation Direct | $449 @ Best Buy

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: was $59 now $17 @ Amazon

The sequel to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Sparks of Hope once again reunites the residents of the Mushroom Kingdom with the zany Rabbids. This time the unexpected allies are venturing into the stars for an intergalactic adventure. Offering colorful strategy combat, and plenty of planets to explore, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is one of the most overlooked games on Nintendo Switch.

Price check: $39 @ Best Buy

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: was $69 now $42 @ Amazon

Immerse yourself into the world of Star Wars by assuming the role of young Jedi Knight Cal Kestis. He and his friends must protect themselves against the evil Galactic Empire while exploring distinct planets across a stunning universe. Star Wars: Jedi Survivor continues from the first game (Fallen Order) and focuses on how the galaxy is increasingly getting darker the more the Empire takes control.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

The long dormant Prince of Persia franchise returns in The Lost Crown, a new spin on the beloved series. In this side-scrolling action platformer, you play Sargon, a member of an Immortal clan, exploring a cursed city in search of a kidnapped Prince. To succeed in your mission, you'll need to master acrobatic combat and make use of your Time Powers to defeat your foes.

Starfield: was $69 now $31 @ Amazon

Become a space explorer and scavenge every corner of the universe in this visually stunning RPG. Starfield features open worlds containing mysterious artifacts you can obtain on your mission in the stars. Get creative with your character profile and spaceship when building your own narrative.