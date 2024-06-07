Best Buy's weekend sale is live — 33 deals I'd buy on Apple, OLED TVs, Switch games and more from $14

Best Buy is providing the goods this weekend with a host of seriously awesome sales. It's a great time to shop Father's Day gifts, tech to make your summer more enjoyable and anything else on your list.

For starters, there's a huge Apple sales event at Best Buy. It includes some of the best Apple deals I've ever seen, like the 5th Gen iPad Air (WiFi/64GB) for $399 ($200 off.) You can also get the new 13-inch MacBook Air (M3/256GB) for $999 at Best Buy. This deal takes $100 off, and My Best Buy Plus/Total members get an additional $50 discount. (Sign up at Best Buy.)

There are plenty more deals worth your attention, so keep scrolling to see my top picks. For more, see the deals I'd buy at Amazon this weekend and this huge Amazon sale on Asics running shoes.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $79 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $79. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller 1080p models (which are more suitable for a kid's room or guest room). However, this sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $79.

Price check: from $79 @ Amazon | from $74 @ Walmart

Hisense 55" U6N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy

This new budget-friendly TV from Hisense could take the crown for the best value TV in 2024. As the successor to the U6K, it delivers a Mini-LED display with great color and contrast at an incredible price. It comes with Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10 and HLG support, a 60Hz refresh rate and Chromecast/Apple AirPlay. Note: Amazon has the TV for $1 less.

Price check: $498 @ Amazon

Hisense 65" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,399 now $899 @ Best Buy

If you want a new 65-inch TV and don't want to overspend, the Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It offers a Mini-LED panel with a high peak brightness, beautiful contrast and colors, and support for a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It comes with an ATSC 3.0 tuner and support for IMAX Enhanced, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. In our Hisense U8K review we said the Editor's Choice TV is "one of the most colorful TVs we've tested."

Price check: sold out @ Amazon

LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV hands-on review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range. Note: Amazon and Walmart offer the TV for $3 less.

Price check: $1,296 @ Amazon | $1,296 @ Walmart

Apple

Apple Shopping Event: deals from $89 @ Best Buy

Best Buy's Apple Shopping Event is slashing the prices of everything from MacBooks to AirPods. You can also get deals on iPhones, accessories, smart home bundles and more in this sale.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the sleekest and smartest Apple Watch, with an extremely powerful S9 chip that allows a super bright display. It pairs seamlessly with your other Apple devices and helps you stay connected on the go. Plus, the impressive "double tap" feature allows you to control your Apple Watch with one hand. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we gave it 5 stars and consider it "the best smartwatch yet."

Price Check: $299 @ Amazon

10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $399 @ Best Buy

The 5th Gen iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 5th Gen review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon

MacBook Air 13 (M3/256GB): was $1,099 now $999 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice! The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD.

Price check: $1,099 @ Amazon

Smartphones

iPhone 15: up to $830 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy

Best Buy's iPhone 15 deals will offer a credit of up to $830 with trade-in of an older phone. Otherwise, the retailer has the iPhone 15 family from $799.

Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is knocking $100 off the Pixel 8a when you purchase and activate your phone during checkout. (Click the "We'll help you connect this phone to a carrier" option before adding to cart). The phone features a 6.1-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 64MP (f/1.89) main and 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide. There's also a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Google Pixel 8a review we said the Editor's Choice phone shows us why it's the best cheap phone on the market with its intelligent AI features, charming design, and class leading software support.

Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,299 now $949 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has the epic Galaxy S24 ULtra on sale for $949. This price is valid when you buy your phone via Best Buy and connect it to a carrier. Samsung's premium phone features a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto) and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review we said the Editor's Choice phone sets new records in key areas such as battery life (16:45), screen brightness and processing performance. We also like the phone's AI capabilities, which are intuitive to use and can help save you time.

Video games

Switch games: deals from $14 @ Best Buy

From Mario to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.

Sackboy A Big Adventure: was $59 now $19 @ Best Buy

Sackboy: A Big Adventure sends Sony's plush mascot on another grand quest. While the level-creation tools of LittleBigPlanet are gone, A Big Adventure offers a series of well-crafted levels for Sackboy to platform through. A joyful game that is ideal for all ages and fully playable in two-player co-op, Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a great pick at just $19.

Master Detective Archives Rain Code: was $59 now $29 @ Best Buy

Master Detective Archives: Rain Code is an adventure game focusing on a series of gruesome murders. Each murder case is represented as a mysterious labyrinth, in which you'll need to solve puzzles and use logic to defeat enemies. Master Detective is something of a spiritual successor to the Danganronpa series, and while it arguably doesn't reach the same heights as its predecessor, it's still worth checking out.

Price check: $29 @ Amazon

The Last of Us Part 1: was $69 now $39 @ Best Buy

Completely rebuilt from the ground up to take full advantage of the PS5 console, The Last of Us Part 1 is a stunning remake of the PS3 original. It includes the full original game as well as its DLC chapter Left Behind. This is the ideal pick for fans of the HBO show, or returning players looking to experience Joel and Ellie's first adventure all over again.

Laptops

Copilot+ PC deal: free 50" TV w/ purchase @ Best Buy

Members only! Microsoft just announced its new line of Copilot+ PCs, which are designed with several AI-centric features. Purchase a Samsung device and you'll get a free 50-inch Samsung 4K TV (DU7200) valued at $379. Alternatively, purchase any Copilot+ PC and you'll get a free 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV valued at $299. This offer is for My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) or My Best Buy Total ($179/year) members only. You can sign up for membership at Best Buy.

Lenovo Ideapad 1i: was $499 now $349 @ Best Buy

The Lenovo Ideapad 1i is on sale for $349 at Best Buy. This laptop features an Intel Core i3-1215U CPU with 8GB memory and a 256GB SSD. You also get a 15.6-inch FHS touch display and Intel Iris Xe graphics. While it's not a gaming powerhouse, this laptop should handle everyday browsing and streaming with ease.

ASUS Vivobook 16" Laptop: was $749 now $524 @ Best Buy

This ASUS Vivobook laptop is powerful, with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS processor and 12GB of RAM. It also comes with a hefty 16-inch display with a 1920 x 1200 resolution. To top it all off, there's a 512GB SSD to keep all of your files. Even with the the large screen, it's still not too massive at 4.14 pounds and 0.78 inches thick.

Lenovo Slim Pro 7: was $1,199 now $899 @ Best Buy

In our Lenovo Slim Pro 7 (2023) review, we said this laptop delivered strong performance, solid battery life and a comfortable keyboard. It's also surprisingly good for gaming, thanks to its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. This model packs a 14.5-inch 2.5K display, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, 16GB memory and 512GB SSD.

Surface Pro 11 Copilot Plus: from $999 @ Best Buy

Preorder + Free 50" TV! The new Surface is powered by either a Snapdragon X Plus (from $999) or X Elite processor (from $1,499). The former features a 13-inch 2880 x 1920 PixelSense display with 120Hz refresh, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and Qualcomm Adreno GPU. The X Elite model packs an OLED display, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The tablet will be available on June 18. Note: You'll also get a 50-inch 4K TV for free if you're a My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) or My Best Buy Total ($179/year) member. You can sign up for membership at Best Buy.

Headphones

JBL Vibe Beam: was $49 now $39 @ Best Buy

JBL has released numerous low-priced earbuds over the past few years and the Vibe Beam are the best of the group. You get access to a huge range of useful features, including adjustable EQ, IP54 dust/water resistance, 8-hour battery life and transparency modes to help you stay aware of your surroundings while you enjoy your music.

Price check: $39 @ Amazon

Jabra Elite 10: was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy

$50 off! Equipped with Spatial Sound for 3D audio, head tracking, seamless Bluetooth multipoint with Bluetooth 5.3 and LE Audio, the Jabra Elite 10 deliver top sound as well as powerful ANC. They’re also IP57-rated for dust and water resistance and last for up to 36 hours of battery life.

Price check: $249 @ Amazon

Smart home

Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $29 @ Best Buy

The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen) review we called it a good streaming option, especially when on sale.

Price check: $29 @ Amazon

Honeywell Home Thermostat w/ Wi-Fi: was $99 now $69 @ Best Buy

Make a saving on this smart thermostat and keep your home smart and cozy. Control your settings via the handy Total Connect Comfort app or the Honeywell Home app on your phone. You can set your temperature programs anywhere around the home, and it’s also compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and more. Easy to use, it will also save you more money on your energy bills.

Speakers

JBL Charge 5: was $179 now $139 @ Best Buy

The JBL Charge 5 is an excellent midrange speaker combining a lengthy 20 hours of playtime with strong audio quality. It's also IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can take it outdoors without fear. Plus, it even doubles as a power bank, if you need to juice up your other devices in a pinch.

Price check: $139 @ Amazon

Sonos Move 2: was $429 now $336 @ Best Buy

The Editor's Choice Sonos Move 2 is a versatile, battery-powered smart speaker that sounds great both indoors and out. While it's a bit too bulky to carry beyond the backyard, it has both Wi-Fi connectivity (for integrating with a home system) and Bluetooth playback (for listening to music beyond your Wi-Fi's reach). In our Sonos Move 2 review, we said its sound quality, sleek build and smart features are worth the price of admission.

Price check: $336 @ Amazon

Sony ULT Field 7: was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

The powerful Sony ULT Field 7 is one of the most robust portable speakers for outdoor sounds. Its enhanced low-frequency output will fill large spaces, and has a solid IP67 durability rating. The Sound Field Optimization feature in the speaker's companion app automatically scans your environment for ambient noise and dynamically adjusts sound. You also get up to 30 hours of battery life, although this is a heavy portable speaker coming in at 14 pounds. Note: Amazon has it for $1 less.

Price check: $398 @ Amazon