Surprise! Amazon just knocked this 2025 Samsung OLED TV by $200

With Prime Day just around the corner, expect to see some huge savings across the board, from running shoes to projectors. But you can often even find major discounts on brand new TVs, even Samsung OLEDs, before the big sales week even starts.

Right now you can get the 55-inch Samsung S90F 4K OLED TV for $1,797 at Amazon. That's $200 slashed on this 2025 OLED, bringing it down to its lowest price yet, which even included most of the range in sizes. But you better hurry, as it's selling fast! (For more deals, check out our guide to the best Prime Day OLED TV deals).

Samsung is going all out when it comes to AI in 2025 and that's noticeable most on the S90F TV, it's middle-of-the-road OLED this year. It sits right under the S95F OLED, making it just a little less feature-rich than Samsung's flagship but full of surprising metrics.

While we don't have a full review of the S90F just yet, I have seen it multiple times in action, including even at Samsung's facilities in Seoul, Korea last year. There's this really cool feature that has stuck in my mind Samsung showed us, which allows the S90F to automatically amend darker scene sin HDR to look even clearer.

For perspective's sake, they put on a scene from "House of the Dragon," which was pitch black with a dragon in the foreground. When Samsung's HDR magic was turned on, the person in front of the dragon and even its scales were all far clearer without detracting from the experience. It was pretty incredible.

Of course, you are losing out on Dolby Vision as the Samsung S90F OLED doesn't have that certification, but you will have HDR10+ and HDR10, the latter of which makes it ideal for the Nintendo Switch 2. It's also rated up to 144Hz via VRR with a native 120Hz refresh rate, and that's great for modern consoles like the PS5 Pro.

And even when you look at its metrics, it's got a lot going for it. An input latency of 9.1ms, not to mention hitting 100% of the UHDA-P3 gamut, which pertains to its HDR color coverage, is superb. The only other TV that has a similar result released this year is the Sony Bravia 8 II OLED TV, which comparatively costs $2,999.

This Samsung S90F OLED TV deal won't last for long, but if you want something a bit cheaper check out our ongoing early Prime Day deals live blog for even more savings across tech and fitness gear. There's even more discounts to snag next week when Prime Day hits.