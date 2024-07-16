Massive Prime Day sale on Amazon devices — 31 sales I’d buy right now

Amazon's Prime Day is the best time of the year to buy Amazon gadgets at their lowest prices. The tech giant offers its biggest discounts across its entire product lineup. I use the event to nab some of the best smart speakers and smart displays as gifts for family. While I think Amazon not stocking the Echo Dot with Clock for the event is a big mistake — I nabbed 3 when they went on sale for just $30 last year —there are still plenty of serious savings to be had.

Personally, my big ticket item for Prime Day 2024 is the new Echo Spot smart speaker for $44. That's more than 44% off its normal $80 price. Not only do I find the Spot to be the best-looking Echo device yet, but I love its new customizable touchscreen. This just-released gadget joins dozens of great Amazon devices on sale from $12.

Below I've rounded up all of the best deals you can get now on Amazon's hottest gear. If you're looking for even more savings, make sure to check out our best Amazon promo codes guide.

Amazon devices

Amazon Echo Glow: was $29 now $16 @ Amazon

The Amazon Echo Glow is a fun and simple smart light that can change colors with a simple tap, or with an Alexa command. It can also be dimmed and brightened, and connected to other smart home devices. In our Amazon Echo Glow review, we called it a great little gadget for a kid's room or as an accent light.

Echo Spot (2024): was $79 now $44 @ Amazon

The Echo Spot adds a smart alarm clock to your bedroom giving you easy access to Alexa, music streaming, voice controls, and weather info. Originally released in 2019, this revamped version sports a new design, a 1.73-inch front-firing directional speaker and a lower starting price. It comes in a choice of three colors: Black, Glacier White or Ocean Blue.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $49 @ Amazon

The wireless Ring Video Doorbell comes with 1080p video recording, motion detection and night vision. It's also got a rechargeable battery and can be installed without much hassle. In our Ring Video doorbell (2nd gen) review, we called it the best video doorbell you can get for under $100 — and now it's even more of a steal priced at just half that.

Ring Solar Steplight (2-Pack): was $109 now $79 @ Amazon

In our tests, the Ring Solar Steplight was easy to install and gave off plenty of light to illuminate our steps. It features motion detection to save on energy too. This deal includes a Ring Bridge, giving you access to smart features including remote control. Check out our Ring Solar Step Light review for more info on its performance.

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24 now $12 @ Amazon

Amazon's Smart Plug lets you turn on/off a wide list of compatible devices that have a mechanical on/off switch. Just plug it into an electrical outlet and then plug in the device you'd like to control. The included Alexa app lets you control coffee makers, lights, and more.

Blink Mini 2: was $40 now $19 @ Amazon

The Blink Mini 2 is Blink's new indoor and outdoor security camera. It's weatherproof and comes with several useful features like color night vision, person detection and an easy-to-use companion app. We noted in our Blink Mini 2 review that it didn't have the best sound quality, but if you want a cheap security camera with Alexa integration you can't go wrong here.

Echo Pop: was $39 now $17 @ Amazon

This is the cheapest Alexa speaker offered by Amazon, and it’s now been slashed to an even lower price. In our Echo Pop review, we said the speaker sounds great for its size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

The 2022 Echo Dot is one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy if you're on a budget. It features built-in eero connectivity and a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines.

Amazon Echo Auto: was $54 now $24 @ Amazon

Bring Alexa into your car with the Amazon Echo Auto. In our Amazon Echo Auto review, we called it a much more refined version of its predecessor. We also liked the new design, improved microphones, and roadside assistance.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $34 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it's a good streaming stick at a decent price if you use Alexa a lot, but it becomes a better bargain now that it's on sale.

Blink Outdoor 4: was $99 now $39 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. The Editor's Choice camera holds a spot in our list of the best home security cameras.

Blink Mini Camera (3-Pack): was $99 now $44 @ Amazon

If you need to cover multiple rooms on a budget, you can grab three Blink Minis for just $44. These affordable cameras still pack a crisp 1080p resolution which makes out people and objects in motion. Notifications hit your devices within seconds and the cameras' infrared night vision mode makes it easy to see what's happening even in pitch-black rooms like a basement. Keep in mind that if you're away often and want to save recordings, you'll need to pay a subscription fee. However, they make great monitors for motion notifications and dropping into live feeds to check up on kids, pets and even doorway activity.

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was $89 now $49 @ Amazon

The ideal smart home centerpiece, the current-gen Amazon Echo Show 5 crams a lot of features into a small package. Perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion, you can watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls in seconds. Just keep in mind that the price dropped as low as $39 last Black Friday.

Amazon Smart Thermostat: was $79 now $51 @ Amazon

The Amazon Smart Thermostat allows you to easily control the temperature in your home no matter where you are using the Alexa app on your phone, meaning you save energy and money. You can also let Alexa set the temperature automatically to keep you warm or cool. Note: It hit $41 on Black Friday.

Amazon Fire TV Stick: was $39 now $17 @ Amazon

The standard Fire TV Stick has been surpassed by its 4K predecessors, but it is still a very capable streaming device for shoppers on a strict budget. If you don't have a 4K television, it offers instant access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote. In our Fire TV Stick review, we said it's good for anyone looking for a reliable, fast, easy-to-use streaming player that also doubles as an Alexa-enabled remote.

Echo (4th Gen): was $99 now $54 @ Amazon

The 4th-gen Amazon Echo is the best smart speaker you'll find for less than $100. In addition to its new orb-like shape, it packs a host of new features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the new Echo the foundation of your smart home devices. This is its second-lowest price ever, as it hit $49 last Black Friday.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery: was $99 now $54 @ Amazon

The Ring Stick Up Cam is easy to install, has good battery life and can be connected to a solar panel so you don't have to recharge its battery manually as often. In our Ring Stick Up Cam Battery review, we recommended it to those already invested in Ring's ecosystem. It's now at its lowest price ever.

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor: was $69 now $46 @ Amazon

Keep an eye on indoor air quality in an easy-to-understand score. This gadget sucks in air to break down humidity, harmful particles, and temperature to rate the quality of your environment. You can use it to kick off routines like turning on your Alexa-enabled devices such as air purifiers, dehumidifiers, and fans when the indoor air quality drops too low. In my Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor review, I found that it's sensitive enough to detect even the most subtle changes in the air such as when my dog uses a wee-wee pad or someone's vaping in the room.

Blink Floodlight Camera: was $129 now $64 @ Amazon

This bundle gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 Camera (Battery) and a Blink Floodlight Mount for just $64. This wireless setup runs entirely on battery so it can be placed on virtually any surface without existing floodlight wiring. It's perfect for use in dark areas like on a shed or the side of your home.

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): was $149 now $84 @ Amazon

The newest Echo Show 8 is the best smart display for most people. Its sharp 13MP lens has a wide-angle lens that can center you when you're on video calls. Combining speedy performance, improved speakers and a dedicated smart home hub for Matter and Zigbee devices, this is our favorite smart display Amazon has made yet.

Blink Whole Home Bundle: was $199 now $89 @ Amazon

Secure your home inside and out with Amazon's Blink Whole Home Bundle. It includes the Outdoor 4, Mini 2, Video Doorbell, and Sync Module 2. Combined, the devices will help you keep tabs on all corners of your house. It's $110 cheaper than buying each device separately and it includes the Sync Module 2, so you can store video locally without paying a monthly subscription.

Fire TV Soundbar: was $119 now $89 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Soundbar is a great cheap option to boost your Fire TV's audio. It supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, plus Bluetooth connectivity so it won't hog a valuable HDMI port. There's no Dolby Atmos, but for this price it's not too bad.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro (2023): was $189 now $109 @ Amazon

If you need a tablet for your kids, you can't go wrong with the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro. This slate features an 10.1-inch display, 32GB of storage, and 3GB of RAM. It also has parental controls and a 2-year warranty.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon

If you have floodlight wiring then Ring's floodlight camera is a no-brainer. Its two LED floodlights pack an impressive 2000 lumens that will light up your driveway or spotlight intruders in the dark. Its 1080p camera is plenty sharp to make out details like the text on a shirt. Plus it even has a built-in 105-dB siren. Unlike the pricier Ring Floodlight Cam Pro, it lacks 5GHz Wi-Fi and the Bird's Eye View feature which marks a subject's movement along your property atop an aerial map. Otherwise, this provides steady protection with a crisp image.

Fire Max 11 Tablet: was $229 now $139 @ Amazon

The Fire Max 11 tablet is the best Fire tablet you can buy. It has a bright 11-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) display, 2.2GHz octa-core Mediatek MT8188J CPU, 4GB RAM, and 8MP cameras on the front and back. USB-C charging and a MicroSD card slot are also included. In our Fire Max 11 review we called it Amazon's new top-tier Fire tablet. The Fire Max 11 tablet is at its lowest price ever right now!

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022): was $164 now $89 @ Amazon

Amazon's Fire tablets have always been a more affordable alternative to Apple and Samsung tablets and they're even cheaper now. This deal in particular has the current-gen Fire HD 8 tablet with case on sale for $89. In our Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) review, we were seriously impressed by this budget-friendly tablet. If you're looking for a cheap and cheerful tablet with a bright screen, great battery life, and strong speakers, the Amazon Fire HD 8 is the perfect device.

Amazon Echo Show 15: was $279 now $219 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 15 has a huge 15.6-inch 1080p touchscreen display and a distinct new widget-based interface. This keeps digital shortcuts like light smart light brightness sliders, smart thermostat buttons, and live camera feeds on the screen at all times so you can more easily interact with smart home devices. It also has Fire TV built-in and comes with its own remote, making it a great small TV for a kitchen or bedroom. In our Amazon Echo Show 15 review, we said it's a good investment if you like the idea of having a central Alexa-powered hub in your home with a big screen.

Kindle Scribe: was $339 now $234 @ Amazon

The Kindle Scribe is the first Amazon e-reader you can write on. It has a 10.2-inch 300 ppi display, an adjustable light, and comes with the Premium Pen included. You can handwrite sticky notes on your Kindle books, edit documents, and create notebooks and journals. In our Kindle Scribe review, we said its larger screen size, screen quality, and general design are great for reading, but make it a tough sell at its full price. Now on sale, though, it's a better bargain and easier to recommend.

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle (16GB): was $204 now $184 @ Amazon

This bundle includes the 16GB version of the excellent Kindle Paperwhite alongside a fabric protective cover and a power adapter. You've got a choice of Agave Green, Black or Denim Blue when it comes to the cover and the 16GB space will hold enough books to keep you reading for a long time yet.

Echo Frames (3rd gen): was $299 now $169 @ Amazon

Amazon's digital assistant is invading new territory: Your face. These smart glasses make your life easier by letting you complete tasks hands-free. You can ask for the latest news, weather, or have them play music via their built-in speakers. They also work with Siri and Google Assistant. In our Amazon Echo Frames 3rd gen review, we said they're Amazon's best glasses to date injecting some much-needed style into the smart glasses category, while improving audio quality and boosting battery life.

Amazon 43" 4K Omni Fire TV: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

The 43-inch Omni Fire TV is the latest TV in Amazon's TV lineup. This new smaller size brings HDR 10/HLG support to a smaller 4K screen for those who can't fit a 50-inch or larger TV into their living room. In our Amazon Fire TV Omni review, we said it's solid for gaming thanks to its low lag time, but you should only buy it when it's on sale as there are better/cheaper options for your money. Heads up, this TV sold for $99 last Prime Day, but it was a rare invite-only deal that few people got.

Amazon services

Audible Premium Plus: 3 months free @ Amazon

Audible gives you access to thousands of audiobooks and podcasts. You can even have Alexa pull up your audiobooks from Audible to be read through an Echo or other smart speaker. Prime members can get Audible Premium Plus for free for 3 months. After your free trial is up, you can cancel or keep for $14.95/month.

Amazon Music Unlimited: 5 free months @ Amazon

Amazon is giving Prime members 5 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited. (Non-members get 3 free months). The service gives subscribers access to its library of more than 100 million songs. Once your extended trial is up, Prime members pay $9.99/month (or $10.99 for non-members).