Huge Best Buy Labor Day sale live — 35 deals I’d shop now on TVs, laptops, appliances and more

Labor Day Weekend has arrived! It's no secret that the holiday is considered one of the biggest shopping events of the year — which is how you know that Best Buy is stepping up to the plate with epic deals.

As the go-to retailer for all things tech, Best Buy's Labor Day sale is your one stop shop for deals on smart home devices, laptops, TVs and more. If you're in the market for some new appliances, you can get up to 50% off popular brands like LG, Samsung and Ninja. Plus, you'll receive up to a $500 e-gift card with select appliance purchases. When it comes to TVs, you can get a whopping $1,000 off the TCL 98" Q6 4K QLED TV.

The deals don't end there! There are tons more items with incredible discounts you can shop right now. Continue scrolling to see my top picks from the sale and keep checking back, as we'll be updating this page with new deals all weekend long. Additionally, check out our guide to the best Labor Day sales at all retailers and our top Best Buy coupon codes.

Smart Home

Echo Pop: was $39 now $22 @ Best Buy

This is the most affordable Alexa speaker Amazon sells and it’s now been slashed to an even lower price. In our Echo Pop review, we were impressed by the speaker's sound for its small size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49 now $24 @ Best Buy

The 5th Gen Echo Dot is one of the best value Alexa speakers you can buy. It features a crisp, full sound with built-in Eero Wi-Fi as well as a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot.

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was $89 now $49 @ Best Buy

The ideal smart home centerpiece, the Amazon Echo Show 5 crams a lot of features into a small package. Perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion, you can watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls in seconds.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $59 @ Best Buy

The wireless Ring Video Doorbell comes with 1080p video recording, motion detection and night vision. It's also got a rechargeable battery and can be installed without much hassle. In our Ring Video Doorbell review, we called it the best video doorbell you can get for under $100.

Blink Outdoor 4 (3 camera system): was $259 now $139 @ Best Buy

This fully wireless security camera shoots crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors for up to two years straight. It earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested. This three-pack is a huge chance to save if you have a large area to cover, with each camera working out to cost less than $50 a pop.

Appliances

Appliance sale: deals from $179 @ Best Buy

Up to $500 gift card! Best Buy is taking up to 50% off select appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $179. Plus, select items are eligible to receive up to a $500 Best Buy eGift card for free. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.

Whirlpool Over-the-Range Microwave: was $359 now $209 @ Best Buy

This is a solid choice if you’re after an over the range microwave. It comes with a 1.7 cubic feet capacity and various presets to cook or defrost your food. Its turntable plate is also dishwasher safe, which makes cleaning up spills easier than ever. We also like its two-speed fan, which helps get rid of cooking odors and its adjustable lighting so you can see what's cooking.

Café Smart Drip 10-Cup Coffee Maker with WiFi: was $279 now $229 @ Best Buy

For a sophisticated and modern design, you can now get this Café coffee maker with a discount. With Wi-Fi connectivity, you can adjust the temperature and strength of the coffee precisely, or set it to automatically brew when you want based on your preferred settings. You can use voice control too via Alexa and Google Home.

iRobot Braava jet m6: was $449 now $299 @ Best Buy

This is a great deal if you’re looking for a robot mop to compliment your robot vacuum. As our choice for the best robot mop, the iRobot Braava jet m6 provides detailed and comprehensive cleaning. It’s mapping is accurate and you can request specific rooms to be cleaned separately. It will even work in tandem with compatible models from the same brand. In our iRobot Braava jet m6 review we said this is the "the smartest robot mop and sweeper we’ve tested."

Ninja Woodfire Pro 7-in-1 Grill & Smoker: was $369 now $299 @ Best Buy

If you want a grill that can do it all, this all in one grill and smoker is a fantastic choice from Ninja. It features a built-in thermometer and is weather-resistant. The apartment-friendly design will guarantee that your meals are free of flare-ups.

Samsung 24” Top Control Built-In Dishwasher DW80CG4021SR: was $584 now $399 @ Best Buy

If you’re after a dishwasher, here’s the deal for you. This Samsung dishwasher holds a generous 14 place settings across its two racks. Plus it comes with four cycles (Auto, Normal, Heavy and Express 60) and several useful options, including Heated Dry, Sanitize and Hi-Temp Wash. It’s Energy Star certified as well, so you won’t have to worry about expensive running costs.

LG French Door Refrigerator w/ Ice Maker: was $1,777 now $879 @ Best Buy

You can now save on this LG French Door Refrigerator, which comes with 25.1 cu. ft capacity and a stainless steel finish. It features app connectivity, so you can monitor and control it from your phone, and the ice maker can be found in the freezer.

TVs

Insignia 50" F30 4K Fire TV: was $299 now $189 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F30 (2024) is one of the cheapest 4K TV deals you can get. It features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and a voice remote with Alexa built-in. It's not always on sale, but right now you can get it for $110 off its normal price.

Hisense 55" U6N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $599 now $449 @ Best Buy

This new budget-friendly TV from Hisense could take the crown for the best value TV in 2024. As the successor to the U6K, it delivers a Mini-LED display with great color and contrast at an incredible price. It comes with Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10 and HLG support, a 60Hz refresh rate and Chromecast/Apple AirPlay.

TCL 55" QM7 Mini-LED TV: was $799 now $498 @ Best Buy

As one of the cheapest new options among the best gaming TVs, TCL's QM7 is the definition of value. It leverages a 120Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium for superior gaming chops. It also has Motion rate 240 and Game Accelerator 120 to bring out the best performance when gaming.

LG 55" 85 Series 4K QNED TV: was $1,099 now $696 @ Best Buy

This QNED TV combines LG's quantum dot and Mini-LED technologies in one display. You'll experience richer color and lifelike images thanks to its advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, which adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous viewing experience. Console gamers also take note: It has a 120Hz display and two HDMI 2.1 ports.

LG 48" B4 Series 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $749 @ Best Buy

The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,399 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV hands-on review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range.

Samsung 65” QN90C QLED 4K TV: was $1,599 now $1,297 @ Best Buy

The Samsung QN90C Neo QLED offers best-in-class HDR brightness and excellent overall performance. This TV has HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG support, a 120Hz refresh rate and 4 HDMI ports (two are HDMI 2.1 ports). Also included are Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings integration.

TCL 98" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $2,999 now $1,999 @ Best Buy

The TCL Q6 QLED TV is a stacked display released only a few months prior. It features quantum dot technology built on a 120Hz panel that can boost up to 144Hz VRR for big-screen gaming like no other. Game Accelerator also lets you bump that up even further, hitting 240 VRR for ultra-fast gaming responses that will sound just as good thanks to a built-in subwoofer.



Tablets

Amazon Fire HD 8: was $99 now $59 @ Best Buy

Amazon's Fire tablets have always been a more affordable alternative to Apple and Samsung tablets and they're even cheaper now. This deal in particular has the current-gen Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $59. In our Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) review, we were seriously impressed by this budget-friendly tablet. If you're looking for a cheap and cheerful tablet with a bright screen, great battery life, and strong speakers, the Amazon Fire HD 8 is the perfect device.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023): was $139 now $99 @ Best Buy

The current-gen Fire HD 10 Tablet features a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 display, octa-core 2GHz CPU, 3GB of RAM, and comes with 32GB of storage space. You also get 5MP front/rear cameras and USB-C connectivity. It's been as cheap as $79 in the past, but this is still a solid deal.

Fire Max 11 tablet: was $229 now $169 @ Best Buy

The Fire Max 11 tablet is the best Fire tablet you can buy. It has a bright 11-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) display, 2.2GHz octa-core Mediatek MT8188J CPU, 4GB RAM and 8MP cameras on the front and back. USB-C charging and a MicroSD card slot are also included. In our Fire Max 11 review we called it Amazon's new top-tier Fire tablet.

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $199 @ Best Buy

The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera and 64GB of storage. You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance and good battery life for a reasonable price.

iPad Mini 6 (WiFi/64GB): was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

The iPad mini 6 sports an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, an A15 Bionic CPU, a 12MP wide camera, TouchID support and USB-C connectivity. It also supports the Apple Pencil 2 and offers the same thin bezels and elegant design as the iPad Air and iPad Pro, making it low-key one of the cheapest tablets around. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: was $1,319 now $969 @ Best Buy

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is the only one of Samsung's new tablet series that's on sale right now, and with massive savings of $350 to boot. It's the most powerful Android tablet you can get your hands on right now, equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage space, a 12MP front camera, a 13MP rear camera, and a beautiful 14.6-inch, 2960- x 1848-pixel AMOLED display.

Laptops

HP Envy 14" 2-in-1 Laptop Wide Ultra XGA: was $1,049 now $599 @ Best Buy

This HP 2-in-1 laptop has a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 WUXGA touch screen display. It comes with AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. It is suited for basic gaming and excels at multitasking. Plus, it's lightweight and can be used as a tablet on the go.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 16" 2K Touchscreen Laptop: was $1,049 now $679 @ Best Buy

Need a laptop that's flexible? The Lenovo Yoga 7i converts between laptop and tablet mode, with a 16-inch 2K display that can reach up to 300 nits of brightness. This model comes configured with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155U CPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. Plus, this is one portable device weighing 4.63 lbs, and measuring 0.75-inches thin.

MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $799 @ Best Buy

The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount.

MacBook Pro 14 (M3 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,699 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! This upgraded MacBook Pro configuration sports Apple's blazing M3 Pro chipset. It also comes in an optional Space Black finish with 18GB or 36GB of RAM (M3 Pro Max). The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 Pro CPU, 18GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

MacBook Pro 16 (M3 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $1,999 Best Buy

Apple's powerful 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale. The 16-inch MacBook Pro can be configured with the M3 Pro or M3 Max chipset to deliver record-breaking speeds in pro tools like DaVinci Resolve and Maxon Redshift. In our MacBook Pro 16-inch review we called it the most powerful Mac ever made. The base model features a 16.2-inch 3456 x 2234 Retina display, Apple M3 Pro CPU, 18GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Headphones

JBL Vibe Beam: was $49 now $29 @ Best Buy

JBL has released numerous low-priced earbuds over the past few years and the Vibe Beam are the best of the group. You get access to a huge range of useful features, including adjustable EQ, IP54 dust/water resistance and 8-hour battery life. There's also a transparency mode to help you stay aware of your surroundings while you enjoy your music.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was $229 now $159 @ Best Buy

According to our Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review, these bad boys offer better noise canceling tech than Apple's AirPods Pro. On top of that, they're comfortable to wear, sound well-balanced and full, and have a fairly long-lasting battery life up to 29 hours with the charging case.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 @ Best Buy

$100 OFF! The Bose QuietComfort Headphones have enhanced sound, more features, and the same celebrated noise cancelation as their QC45 predecessor. The $100 saving applies to all five color options (black, Cypress green, moonstone blue, sandstone and white) and brings the headphones down to an all-time low price. They're one of the best-sounding noise-canceling headphones we've reviewed, and deserve to be snapped up before the deal ends.