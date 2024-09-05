Epic JBL sale at Amazon — 9 budget-friendly speaker and headphone deals I'd shop now

JBL makes some of the most popular Bluetooth speakers and headphones on the market. And the best part is, they're extremely budget-friendly — especially considering their top-notch quality. Right now, Amazon is stepping up with a ton of discounts on our favorite JBL models.

I definitely recommend getting the JBL Flip 6 for $99. This is the best JBL speaker we've tested in 2024 and it's a total steal at $30 off its usual price. Plus, in our JBL Flip 6 review, we gave it nearly 5 stars and named it one of the best speakers on the market. If you're looking for a quality pair of headphones, I'd go with the JBL Live 660NC, which are now $60 off.

Keep scrolling for more of the best JBL deals at Amazon. Plus, check out my favorite Coleman camping deals at Amazon.

Best JBL deals

JBL Tune 510BT: was $39 now $29 @ Amazon

A budget friendly option, these wireless headphones offer playback for up to 40 hours, and a recharge happens in as little as 2 hours. They have JBL Pure Bass sound and although we haven't tested this model, they receive 4.6 out of 5-stars from Amazon customers for sound quality and value for money.

JBL Vibe Beam: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

JBL has released numerous low-priced earbuds over the past few years and the Vibe Beam are the best of the group. You get access to a huge range of useful features, including adjustable EQ, IP54 dust/water resistance, 8-hour battery life and transparency modes to help you stay aware of your surroundings while you enjoy your music.

JBL Clip 3: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

IPX7-rated water resistance means this JBL Clip 3 speaker isn't just made to be brought to the beach (or out in the snow); it IPX7 rated for durability, which means it can survive submersion. The JBL Clip 3 is available in multiple colors, so you can match it to the bag you plan to *clip* it to.

JBL Tune Buds: was $99 now $49 @ Amazon

At a whopping 50% off, these JBL Tune Buds are a total steal. The earbuds stream audio with low power consumption at high quality. You'll also hear more of what you want and less of what you don't, thanks to active noise-cancelling technology. They also boast up to 40 hours of battery life.

JBL Clip 4: was $79 now $64 @ Amazon

The JBL Clip 4 sounds great for its size and the ultra-portable design can be easily clipped to your clothing or bag while you explore. It's IP67-rated, so you can use it to listen to tunes pool-side or in the shower. It comes in a variety of fun colors, so you can pick one that best suits your style. Plus, it lasts for around 10 hours of playback.

JBL Tune 660NC: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

While these aren't quite as nice as the JBL Live 660NC headphones, these are still a great deal. You still get excellent battery life and surprisingly good noise cancellation, all for just $69. Normally, it's tough to find even decent noise-canceling headphones at that price.

JBL Flip 6: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

The JBL Flip 6 balances compact size with impressive audio quality, and it's also fully waterproof and dust-resistant. It packs 12 hours of battery on a full charge. Its pleasantly rich bass is one of its biggest advantages, and its upgraded Bluetooth connectivity shouldn't be overlooked either. In our JBL Flip 6 review, we consider it one of the most impressive and popular speakers on the market.

JBL Live 670NC: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

The JBL Live 670NC are a solid pair of headphones for a bargain price. Our JBL Live 670NC review praised their sound quality, useful extra features and excellent transparency modes. They also have incredible battery life of up to 65 hours. Unfortunately, their active noise canceling and spatial audio modes aren't the best, but that's not too bad at this price.