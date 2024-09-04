Amazon knocks up to 50% off Coleman camping gear — 7 deals I'd shop now from $20

Let's face it: summer is coming to end — but honestly, I'm not mad about it. I'm looking forward to embracing the crisp weather, changing leaves and even some camping trips. If you already have all your fall excursions lined up, you might want to think about updating your outdoor gear.

Fortunately, Amazon is currently having a huge sale on Coleman camping gear and essentials. Coleman is an outdoor brand with some of the best tents, sleeping bags, grills and gear on the market. With savings of up to 50%, we recommend happy campers hop on these unbeatable deals.

As someone who isn't typically the first one to volunteer for a camping trip, I will say that if I was prepared with these Coleman camping deals, I might just change my tune. Check out the rest of my favorite picks from the Coleman sale on Amazon.

Best Coleman Camping Deals

Coleman Personal LED Lantern: was $34 now $20 @ Amazon

No one wants to be stuck in the woods in the dark. (Maybe some people, but definitely not me). Shed some light on your campground set up with this LED lantern that shines up to 700 lumens. It's super lightweight and easy to carry around with you — however, you can also conveniently hang it with its handle. The lantern is also water-resistant, offers impressive beam distance up to 12 meters and runs for 30 hours on high (and 70 on low).

Coleman Chiller Soft Coolers: was $32 now $23 @ Amazon

This portable cooler is ideal for toting along food and beverages on your daily hiking excursions, trips to the beach or just keeping your drinks cold at the campground. It will retain ice for 12 hours and you don't need to worry about spills thanks to its leakproof design. The cooler also features an adjustable padded sling strap and padded side handles for easy transporting to the top of the mountain.

Coleman Sun Ridge 40°F Sleeping Bag: was $46 now $29 @ Amazon

Perfect for fall weather, you'll stay warm and cozy in temperatures as low as 40°F with this sleeping bag. It features a Thermolock draft tube along the zipper that keeps body heat from escaping. Packing it up is simple thanks to its fasteners that will help keep it straight while you roll it up and the fact that you don't need to tie or knot it to keep it secure. It's also machine washable which is a huge plus.

Coleman Outpost Breeze Portable Folding Deck Chair: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

There's nothing like sitting back and relaxing by the campfire in a comfortable chair — especially one that has a side table with cupholders. This portable folding chair will hold your drinks, snacks and belongings so you essentially don't have to get up. It has an angled back and arms for a relaxed sitting position and comfortable padded arm rests.

Coleman Cookout 12-Piece BBQ Grill Tool Kit: was $69 now $54 @ Amazon

Grill like a pro in no time with this 12-piece stainless steel grilling tool set that is durable and heavy-duty enough for outdoor use. You'll get all the tools you need to cook up a delicious meal in the great outdoors — and a carrying case that will hold it all. You'll also get plenty of use out of the kit whether you're barbecuing in the backyard or you're cooking up dinner on the campsite.

Coleman Steel Creek Fast Pitch Dome Camping Tent: was $229 now $124 @ Amazon

At a whopping 46% off, this 6-person tent is a total steal. The tent is windproof, waterproof and insect-less, ensuring you get a safe and comfortable sleep. It has a screened in porch, which in my opinion is super bougie when it comes to camping. It also sets up in just 7 minutes (another plus in my book).