10 PS5 tips everyone needs to know

The PS5 is here, and if you can get your hands on one , it's a powerful console with plenty of great games to play. However, unlike the Xbox Series X , which sticks with the familiar Xbox One interface, the PS5 UI has been redesigned from the ground up. As such, there are a few things you should know about the PS5, and a few things you should try. While trial and error is still the best way to learn your way around a new console, here are a few tips that the Tom's Guide staff has picked up along the way.

(Image credit: Future)

Try Astro's Playroom first

I know, I know: The first thing you're going to want to dive into is Spider-Man: Miles Morales or Assassin's Creed Valhalla or the revamped Ghost of Tsushima, but trust us on this one. You're going to want to spend at least a little bit of time with Astro's Playroom . That's because this charming little platformer is an incredible introduction to all the interesting things the DualSense controller can do. From extremely subtle haptic sensations, to a built-in microphone, to resistant triggers and more, Astro's Playroom will give you a sense of the responsiveness you can — and should — expect from big-budget PS5 games.

(Image credit: Future)

Transfer your PS4 saves

The PS5 is backwards compatible with just about every PS4 game, but unlike the Xbox Series X, it won't sync your saves manually. You have three options here: Transfer files via network connection, PlayStation Plus or USB. Network transfer is a bit of a hassle, since you need your PS4 to be turned on and hooked up to the same network. For the other two options, go to Application Saved Data Management in your PS4 settings, then choose either the upload or copy option. For the former, you'll need a PS Plus subscription; for the latter, you'll need a FAT32-formatted USB stick. Check out our guide on how to transfer PS4 saves to PS5 for a deeper breakdown.

(Image credit: Future)

Upgrade your games to PS5 versions

This one is a little confusing, especially since no two developers handle upgrades the same way, but bear with us. Certain games, such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Doom Eternal and others, offer free PS5 upgrades if you already own the PS4 version. If you own a physical copy, just insert the disc into your PS5; if you own a digital copy, visit the store page and see if you can download the PS5 version. (If not, download the PS4 version, and you should get a prompt to upgrade.) The process can be a little convoluted, but the improved resolutions and frame rates are worth the effort.

(Image credit: Future)

Customize the control center

Unlike the PS4's handful of side menu options, you can access a comprehensive "control center" every time you press the PS button. From here, you can switch games, monitor your downloads, check your friends list, play music — it's really up to you. This is particularly true, since what goes on the control center is totally at your discretion. Press the PS button, then the options button, and you'll be able to customize your control center options. You can turn the console on and off, monitor network status, see notifications and access lots of other useful features with a single shortcut.

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

Play with headphones

One of the PS5's defining features is its 3D audio functionality. To be honest, how this works is a little vague, but Sony representatives have assured us that to hear games with 3D audio, all you have to do is hook up a pair of decent headphones. This is true whether you plug 3.5 mm headphones into the DualSense controller, or a wireless headphone dongle into the PS5 itself. You can toggle 3D audio on and off in the settings menu, and choose among five different profiles to see which one works best for you.

(Image credit: Sony via thegameawards YouTube)

Play without headphones

Like the PS4's DualShock 4, the PS5's DualSense controller has a built-in speaker. Not many games took full advantage of the DS4's speaker, but developers seem to be paying attention to the DualSense's speaker, at least so far. From the chirps and beeps of Astro's Playroom, to the web-slinging "thwips" of Spider-Man: Miles Morales to the "whoosh" of near-miss crossbow bolts in Demon's Souls, there's a lot to hear from Sony's new controller. If it's obnoxious, you can always turn it off, but try it out first. (To mute DualSense sounds, just hold down the mic mute button below the PS button for a few seconds. This will mute both the mic and the speaker.)

(Image credit: Future)

Peruse the PS Plus Collection

Sony still doesn't have a comprehensive answer to the excellent Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but as of this month, its PlayStation Plus offerings are better than ever. Rather than just letting you download a handful of rotating games, Sony has introduced the PS Plus Collection, which lets PS Plus subscribers download and play more than 20 beloved PS4 titles. From God of War to Ratchet & Clank to Mortal Kombat X, there's a healthy mix of genres and studios, and even the most diehard PS4 fan is unlikely to have played every single game on offer. If you've never subscribed to PS Plus before, it's at least worth a free trial.

(Image credit: Future)

Use the Activities menu

One new PS5 feature is the Activities menu, which shows you uncompleted activities in the games you're playing — and sometimes, can take you right to them. To be perfectly frank, the Activities menu isn't going to be to everyone's taste, since some players would probably prefer to find out how to accomplish in-game objectives and trophy requirements on their own. Still, it's a pretty inventive feature, particularly since just clicking on an activity can often take you right there with only a few seconds of loading time. My advice is to try it out, and if you hate it, go to Game/App Settings and modify your Spoiler Warning options. (You can't disable Activities outright, but you can hide their content.)

(Image credit: Future)

Set up Remote Play

As with the PS4, you don't have to play PS5 games on your TV; you can also do it on your phone or your computer. With the PS5's Remote Play functionality (and a strong enough Wi-Fi signal), you can stream your whole PS5 experience to another screen. Just download the PlayStation Remote Play app on Windows, Mac, Android or iOS, then check the Remote Play section of the PS5's settings. You'll have to do a little network wizardry, but the apps will walk you through the process. While you can no longer stream content to the PlayStation Vita, you can actually stream PS5 content to your PS4 — handy, if you want to repurpose your PS4 as a secondary console in another room.