All PS5 owners need to know how to charge a PS5 controller. The console's DualSense controller is one of the most innovative controllers released over the past decade, thanks to its advanced haptics. But such features can make it a bit battery hungry, so it won't be long until you need to charge it up again.

Thanks to the use of a USB Type-C connection, charging the PS5 DualSense controller is trivially easy. But there are a few things worth noting, such as using a dedicated dock for the controller if you have one.

So read on for everything you need to know about how to charge the PS5 DualSense controller.

How to charge a PS5 controller using PS5

One of the easiest ways to charge the PS5 DualSense controller is simply to connect it to the PS5 console using the cable that’s provided in the box.

(Image credit: Future)

1. Get the cable and plug the USB-C end into the port on the top rear side of the controller.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Then connect the USB Type-A side of the cable to the PS5’s front or rear USB ports.

3. Once connected the DualSense’s light bar will pulse in an orange shade. The controller will still charge when the PS5 is in its Rest Mode. You can also use the same cable but plug it into a PC or laptop’s USB port, and the controller will charge when the machine is on.

4. Once charging is complete, the light bar will turn off and you can disconnect the DualSense controller and use it wirelessly again.

How to charge a PS5 controller using a phone or laptop charger

Charging the DualSense controller via the PS5 might not always be convenient. But if you have a nearby phone charger you can use that to give the DualSense a dose of electrical juice.

1. Check that your phone or USB-C charger delivers at least 5 volts of power.

2. Connect the USB-C end to the DualSense controller, and the light bar will pulse an orange color to indicate charging is underway.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Once the lightbar goes off, the controller is charged and can be disconnected. You can also use the controller while it’s plugged into a charger.

How to charge a PS5 using the DualSense Charging Station

If you want a more elegant way to charge a pair of PS5 DualSense controllers then the official $29 Charging Station is the way to go.

(Image credit: Amazon)

1. First make sure you have the DualSense Charging Station plugged in; you’ll need to use the bundled AC power cord and adapter.

2. Once setup, simply put one or two DualSense controllers into the dock with the charging terminal side down — the terminal can be found at the lower edge of the center of the controller’s body, by where you’d normally connect headphones to the 3.5mm jack.

(Image credit: Future)

3. The DualSense controller should begin charging with the light bar pulsing orange.

4. Once charged the light bar will be off and you can simply remove one or both of the DualSense controllers and get back to playing some of the best PS5 games .

And that’s it. Charging the DualSense controller is really quite easy, For more PS5 DualSense tips, check out our guides on how to connect PS5 DualSense to an iPhone and how to use a PS5 controller on a PC.