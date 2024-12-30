What to expect from Samsung Galaxy in 2025: Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy XR, Galaxy AI and more

The past twelve months have been as big as ever for Samsung Galaxy devices. The Korean tech giant's mobile products have remained some of the best in their respective categories, with ventures into new areas like smart rings or AI features having turned out successfully too. But now it's time to consider what 2025 holds.

The rumor mill has already told us to look out for the Galaxy S25, Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Ring 2, and Samsung has already shown off the Galaxy XR headset that we expect to actually launch this year. But there will likely be more to see from Samsung's phone, tablet, laptop and wearables divisions, as we'll get into.

There's a Galaxy Unpacked event on the cards for January, so we should see some of the new products there and then. But we look forward to these other products hopefully being revealed over the next twelve months.

Samsung Galaxy in 2025: Galaxy S25

Samsung's already confirmed the Galaxy S25 series will arrive in the coming year, with leakers and our best assumptions suggesting it'll arrive at the January Unpacked event. We can assume that like in previous years there will be three models on offer, with the standard Galaxy S25 at the bottom and the Galaxy S25 Ultra sitting at the top. All of these models are thought to be gaining a new, rounder (and larger in the case of the base model) design, Snapdragon 8 Elite chips and the Ultra should be getting some unique upgraded cameras. However, this could come at the literal cost of increased prices.

But alongside these, or instead of the underappreciated Plus model, a new Galaxy S25 Slim model could be coming that will offer users a skinnier and lighter flagship phone experience, at least according to the rumors. This could launch separately from the other Galaxy S25s later in the year, however.

Expect Samsung to talk a lot about Galaxy AI and whatever new capabilities it has as part of the S25 launch too.

Samsung Galaxy in 2025: Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7

We don't know as much about 2025's Samsung foldables as the Galaxy S models, but the rumors so far suggest this could be a big year for the Z Fold, with it receiving larger displays based on those used on the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, and an overall slimmer design. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 may also get larger screens inside and out, and an Exynos chip in place of the usual Snapdragon chip which could have implications for performance too.

On the other hand, this could be a year where Samsung starts to pivot away from foldables. Both models have been tipped to get a major production cut, meaning fewer units built. If it's an accurate trend, this could signal we're hitting a plateau in consumer interest in foldables.

Samsung Galaxy in 2025: Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Pro and Ultra 2

Normally, Samsung introduces a new smartwatch alongside its foldables, and there are already some rumors about what the Galaxy Watch 8 could receive. Look out for a microLED display, a squarer design and possible blood glucose monitoring if/when it appears in 2025.

There’s currently no sign of a higher-spec Pro version of the Watch 8, or even a Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 model this year. But we’d imagine Samsung will offer one (or perhaps even both) to users who want something more rugged around their wrist capable of tracking health data, location and more even in the toughest conditions.

Samsung Galaxy in 2025: Galaxy Ring 2

The Galaxy Ring was a brand-new wearable for Samsung this year, and we've already heard rumors about the follow-up. The Galaxy Ring 2 could take the Oura-challenging wearable we know and add more size options, a thinner band and longer life per charge, making an appealing package all the more interesting.

On top of that, there are claims that the Galaxy Ring 2 could launch earlier than scheduled, although exactly when has yet to be tipped. The original Galaxy Ring came out in summer, so it may only be a couple of months into the new year when the upgraded edition makes its debut.

Samsung Galaxy in 2025: Galaxy XR/Project Moohan

Possibly the most interesting of all of Samsung's launches in the coming year, we may finally get to try out Samsung's XR headset. Project Moohan, as it's currently known, is real, but beyond it using a Snapdragon XR Plus Gen 2 chip to run things, and Android XR as its platform, it's still a bit mysterious.

However, it'll be good to see the Apple Vision Pro finally get a proper challenger in the productivity-focused VR area, going by the Android XR demos that Google's showed off so far. And once Samsung kicks things off, more companies are likely to adopt the Android XR platform and try their own hand at a headset. Project Moohan is interesting in itself, but what it leads to in coming years could be even more impactful.

Samsung Galaxy in 2025: Galaxy AI

While not a physical product, Galaxy AI still bears the name of Samsung's mobile products, and with January 2025 marking a year since it was introduced, it seems inevitable that there will be an update of some kind.

Samsung's already said that AI will be a a priority for the Galaxy S25 series, and rumors suggest that a generative AI-capable version of Bixby could be one of the big new additions. As for features beyond that, and the iterative upgrades to current features like summarization, translation and image editing and generation, it's not clear what else Samsung might add.

But perhaps there will be an exclusive debut of a new Google/Gemini ability that will later be made available to all new Android devices, like we saw with Circle to Search on the Galaxy S24.

Samsung Galaxy in 2025: Other devices

Galaxy Buds 4

We don't have any rumors about next-gen Samsung earbuds, but there's a chance we could see hints of a replacement for the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro by the end of the year. Samsung doesn't replace its Galaxy Buds every year like with many of its other Galaxy products, but hopefully there will be rumors about how it'll improve on the current (but already excellent) models.

Galaxy S25 FE

For the past few years, Samsung's budget edition of its latest flagship has arrived several months later. Assuming that's still the case, a Galaxy S25 FE, which cuts out some of the S25's features but reduces the price by a couple of hundred dollars, will appear this year. And we really hope it does, because the Galaxy S24 FE has turned out to be one of our favorite phones of the year.

Galaxy Ax6

Lower down Samsung's smartphone range, we find the Galaxy A series which, going by Samsung's current numbering system, will all end in 6 this year. Samsung does cheap phones well; offering an attractive breadth and quality of features for the asking price. But hopefully this coming year, Samsung's budget models are offered worldwide rather than divided between different markets like we saw with the U.S. getting the Galaxy A35 and the U.K. getting the Galaxy A55.

Galaxy Tab

We will likely see a new generation of Galaxy Tab tablets by the end of next year, although there's a chance Samsung will decide to hold back until 2026 for a new edition of its premium slates. These could be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset like the Galaxy S25 series is tipped to be, but we may also see the Dimensity 9400, the direct replacement of the chip in the current Tab S10 models, used instead.

What we're more likely to see is the Galaxy Tab A10 series of cheaper tablets arrive. It's been over a year since the Tab A9 launched, so even on Samsung's slower update timing, that should mean an upgrade appears in 2025.

Galaxy Books

2024 was a busy year for Samsung laptops, as we got the Galaxy Book 4 series powered by chunky CPUs and GPUs for top-tier performance, followed by the Galaxy Book 4 Edge line, which use Snapdragon X Elite chips for a lighter design and speedier productivity and now the Galaxy Book 5 Pro just before the end of the year, to refresh the Galaxy Book 4.

The Galaxy Book Edge series seems next in line for an update, presumably using the next generation of Snapdragon laptop chips for increased power and AI processing abilities. But considering the speed with chich Samsung's upgrading its laptops right now, and given the rumors of RTX 50 series graphics cards, it feels likely that the Galaxy Book 6 series could also be on the way next year.