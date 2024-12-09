Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs just leaked — and it's a big improvement

Samsung's big reveal of its next flagship Galaxy S25 is reportedly just over a month away now and leaks are steadily filtering out. The latest leak appears to reveal detailed specs for the ultrawide lens in the camera array (via 91Mobiles).

The specs were spotted on the Camera FV-5 platform, a camera app for Android devices that adds DSLR-esque overlays on your phone. However, it only shows the details of the single ultrawide lens. So, we don't totally know what the main camera or telephoto lenses will look like.

The database reveals a 50MP sensor that takes 12.5MP images with 4-in-1 pixel binning. The lens will have a 23.2mm focal length, a f/1.7 aperture, EIS stabilization and 4080 x 3060 resolution. Additionally, 12-3200 ISO range and appears to support JPEG/DNG picture format.

It is an improvement on the ultrawide lens in the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which featured a 48MP ultrawide with 13mm focal length and a f/2.2 aperture. The smaller the aperture, the more light the the lenses can capture, so you should expect brighter images.

However, Samsung isn't just competing against their own devices. The S25 Ultra is also going to be compared to the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

We won't compare the whole system here, but the ultra wide lens on the Pro Max features a 48MP sensor with a 13mm focal length and a f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view. It does seem similar to the S24 Ultra, but in our head-to-head the iPhone 16 Pro Max proved to be the much better camera phone.

What we expect from the other lenses on Galaxy S25 Ultra

We have not seen as detailed a breakdown for the other lenses on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The telephoto lens should get "variable capabilities." Presumably, that refers to the ability to change focal length when connected to a single sensor. It might mean fixed focal lengths in a couple different ranges, which should result in smoother zooms.

Next year's Ultra will most likely be a quad camera array. There is a rumor that phone will feature three lenses, but that has been refuted.

That's about it for now, and we'll see what else comes out before the official launch of flagship Samsung device.

Other Galaxy S25 Ultra rumors include a rounder design, a slightly larger 6.9-inch display, the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip for improved performance, up to 16GB of RAM lots more AI features

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is one of the best camera phones, so we're curious to see if Samsung can take the throne from Apple, much less from the excellent Google Pixel 9 Pro. We have some suggestions.

