Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim could arrive next June — with a 200MP camera

2025 could be the year of the “Slim” phone, thanks to rumors Samsung will be launching a new slim version of the Galaxy S25 — joining a potential iPhone 17 Slim rumored to be launching in fall. We first heard about the existence of a Galaxy S25 Slim last week, and now a bunch more information has hit the web — including the possibility of Ultra-tier camera hardware.

Smartprix has uncovered the product listing for an upcoming Galaxy smartphone in the GSMA IMEI database, sporting the model number SM-S937U. The U indicates that this is a phone headed for the U.S. market, but beyond that the listing doesn’t reveal anything substantial about the phone in question.

As Smartprix also points out, the S937 number fits in with other product numbers suspected of matching the Galaxy S25 series. Galaxy S25 is expected to be labeled SM-S931, followed by the SM-S936 Galaxy S25 Plus and SM-S938 Galaxy S25 Ultra. If all these product numbers match up, then the Galaxy S25 Slim could fit in nicely between the Plus and Ultra models.

Interestingly we might not see this phone launch alongside the rest of the Galaxy S25 series when it arrives next year. Smartprix notes that Samsung tends to add phones to the GSMA database for testing around 6 or 7 months before release — or late spring. If Samsung sticks to its usual release calendar, the three main S25 series will be released in late January or early February.

It’s quite the gap, and I'm wondering why Samsung would choose to release a new S25 phone at that part of the year. But we’ll just have to wait and see how that pans out, and hopefully get some answers in May or June.

Still, from the sounds of things Samsung won’t just be releasing a regular phone that just happens to be a little bit slimmer. According to leaker Ice Universe, the S25 Slim could come packing an “Ultra” camera. While they don’t specify what that means exactly, it suggests that the Slim model could come with similar camera hardware to the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Exclusive: The Galaxy S25 Slim is equipped with an “Ultra” camera.November 7, 2024

Since Ultra Galaxy phones have had 200MP main cameras for the last few years, as has the new Galaxy Z Fold SE, that feels like a likely contender. It’s less clear what the other camera lenses will offer, and if they’ll have the same specs as the Galaxy S25 Ultra. For those not in the know, the S25 Ultra is rumored to be coming with a 50MP ultrawide camera lens and may feature a variable telephoto lens that negates the need for a second telephoto shooter.

(Image credit: Future)

It’s worth noting that telephoto lenses do need a lot of space. Depending on the design of the Galaxy S25 Slim, there may be limitations on how much optical zoom is available — even with a periscope lens. But hopefully we get something on par with either the Galaxy S25 or at the very least the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Again we’ll just have to wait and see what Samsung has planned for us. In the meantime you can keep up to date with all the latest news and rumors in our Samsung Galaxy S25 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra hubs.

