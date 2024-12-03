Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could steal this upgrade from Galaxy Z Fold FE

News
By
published

Could we finally see a bigger screen?

Galaxy Z Fold 6 shown in hand
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The next generation of Samsung foldable phones could see an upgrade in line with an exclusive Korean device.

One complaint about the Z Fold series is that the screen size has barely increased. For instance, the outer display of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is 6.3 inches, and the inner display measures 7.6 inches. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 5's outer display is only 0.1 inches smaller, while the main display remains the same. However, the Galaxy Z Fold FE, which is only sold in China and Korea, saw a much more substantial increase.

This disappointed Samsung Foldable fans, but a recent post on X from display analyst Ross Young has hinted that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is taking inspiration from the exclusive device, which he calls the Z Fold 6 SE.

According to Young, "Fold 7 should have same display sizes as Fold 6 SE. So, Fold 6 SE will basically become the Fold 7". That means we could expect an inner display measuring roughly 8 inches and a 6.5-inch outer display.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 shown in hand

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Young also says that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 should grow from 6.7 inches to 6.85 inches and the cover display should be around 4 inches. While seeing a screen increase is great, and sorely needed, Samsung still needs to make better use of the cover screen.

I know from personal experience that the outer display tends to be too thin to use comfortably. This issue is especially noticeable when you have the phone in a case. I would hope that the Z Fold 7 is slightly wider, at least to make it easier and more comfortable to use while folded.

It isn't just screen increases that have hit the Z Fold 7 rumor mill, either. Recently, Samsung's head of mobile, TM Roh, stated they wanted the Z Fold 7 to be as thin as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. For reference, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is 8.6mm thick, while the Z Fold 6 measures 12.1mm thick. That's a fair amount to shave off, so it will be interesting to see how they manage it.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is still a ways off, but Samsung needs to pull out something special. The issue remains that there's a lot of competition from devices like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Hopefully, Samsung will find a way to keep the Z Fold series as one of the best foldable phones, but only time will tell.

More from Tom's Guide

Josh Render
Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 