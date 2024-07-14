Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leaked design change could finally fix this long-standing problem

Despite being one of the best phones you can buy, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra isn’t for everyone. The high price of entry aside, it’s also on the larger side at 6.8 inches and that, combined with its angular design, means it’s not the easiest handset to grip for extended periods.

But according to the usually reliable leaker Ice Universe, Samsung is plotting a way of dealing with the comfort issue for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

“The middle frame of Galaxy S25 Ultra is designed asymmetrically in front and back,” the leaker wrote in a post on X. “The middle frame near the back cover is more rounded, while the part near the screen is straighter,” he continues, opining that this change aims to make the handset more comfortable to grip.

The real leak:The middle frame of Galaxy S25 Ultra is designed asymmetrically in front and back. The middle frame near the back cover is more rounded, while the part near the screen is straighter. I believe this is Samsung's design considering the feeling of holding. The…July 12, 2024

“The annoying huge middle frame has been narrowed, and the width is basically the same as S24. So the visual bezel will become narrower than S24U,” the leaker added.

In a reply to a comment, Ice Universe confirmed that this wouldn’t see Samsung returning to the curved display it ditched with the S24 Ultra. In other words, from the description so far, it sounds like the frame will more closely resemble 2015’s Galaxy Note 5 — the last flat-screened, stylus-packing handset before Samsung adopted an angular design for its flagships.

Of course, that dated design won’t be replicated elsewhere. Expect the same edge-to-edge display of recent flagships and a far thinner design, to boot. In a previous leak, Ice Universe stated that the S25 Ultra will be just 8.4mm thick: 0.2mm thinner than this year’s model, and 0.5mm less than the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

It’s still early days for Galaxy S25 rumors, given the handsets aren’t expected for at least another six or seven months. It would be a huge surprise if the phones didn’t embrace Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor across the range, and speaking of surprises, there’s talk of the Plus model being dropped — though we’re extremely dubious.

For the Ultra, specifically, there’s talk of big improvements to the camera array, with both the ultrawide and 3x telephoto lenses jumping to 50MP from 12MP and 10MP respectively.

We expect the leaks to heat up in the next few months as the release date comes into view. In the meantime, Samsung has plenty of new tech to meet, with last week’s Summer Galaxy Unpacked introducing a massive six products. Rest assured, we’ll have full reviews of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra to digest soon.