Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 tipped for big upgrade — and Oura Ring should be worried

The next-generation Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 — which could be revealed as soon as January — is tipped to be more inclusive than the current version thanks to additional size offerings. This move would make the device’s range of sizes a near match with industry leader Oura, maker of the best smart ring available.

Presently, the Samsung Galaxy Ring is available in sizes five through 12. By comparison, the Oura Ring 4 ships in sizes four through 14. However, according to known leaker Max Jambor — and initially reported on by 91mobiles — the Galaxy Ring 2 may arrive in two additional sizes: 13 and 14.

This information is supported by a leaked Samsung user manual and a recent certification document from the electronics approval agency, Nemko (national approval of electrical equipment in Norway) both of which mention the new sizes.

(Image credit: Future)

So, why are these new sizes such a big deal for Samsung? With Oura dominating the smart ring market, Samsung must meet or surpass anything the OG finger wearable brand does in order to lure as many customers away as possible. And (nearly) matching Oura’s size offerings is a good start.

According to Jambor, the size 14 Galaxy Ring 2 will boast a 23mm interior diameter, and the size 15 ring will have a 23.8mm interior diameter.

Unlike smartwatches, correct sizing for smart rings can make or break the reliability of the device’s measurements. This is why most smart ring brands recommend users first size themselves with a proprietary sizing kit before making a purchase.

Frustratingly, smart ring sizing doesn’t align perfectly with standard ring sizing, so, even if you know your index finger is normally a size 10, it may be an 11 or a 9 in the Galaxy Ring/Oura Ring.

That said, according to Korean leaker Lanzuk , the next-generation Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 may feature an improved sizing experience, too. Here’s hoping!