Samsung Galaxy Fold Ultra is officially coming this summer — what we know so far

It's pretty clear Samsung already planned to bring the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 to stores this summer, likely at a launch event rumored for July. But it sounds like they'll be joined by at least one more foldable device, as Samsung looks to expand its lineup.

Late yesterday (June 3), Samsung announced that it's developing an Ultra version of the Galaxy Z Fold. The teaser announcement was short on specs but long on declarations about the central role artificial intelligence would play for the Galaxy Fold Ultra.

"With industry-leading hardware, cutting-edge performance and seamless AI integration optimized for the foldable format, it’s what users have come to expect from Galaxy Ultra," Samsung's statement read. "And when it unfolds, it transforms– into a more immersive entertainment hub, a spacious workspace, or a multitasking powerhouse, now enhanced by powerful Galaxy AI features designed specifically for the foldable form."

Samsung's Galaxy AI features debuted last January and are supported by the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 foldables released last year. Samsung even launched new AI-powered features alongside those two devices, highlighted by Sketch to Image, which uses generative AI to turn sketches in the Samsung Notes app into full-bodies illustrations.

But that feature arrive on other Samsung flagship phones via a software update. From the sound of Samsung's Galaxy Fold Ultra announcement, the AI features on show here may be developed specifically to take advantage of the foldable format.

As for what format this Ultra model would take, an include animation features a phone opening up like a book — the same design offered by the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and likely to be a part of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It's unclear if the Ultra would offer a larger screen than the current Z Fold and its 7.6-inch interior display or if Samsung will keep the dimensions the same and focus on the AI features.

Of course, there's always the possibility that the Galaxy Fold Ultra isn't a complement to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 — it could be the Galaxy Z Fold 7, or at least the version of Samsung's book foldable that's coming out this year.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 CAD render (Image credit: OnLeaks)

Besides AI features, Samsung's teaser announcement touts a "powerful camera," raising the possibility that the main camera could match the 200MP shooter on the Galaxy S25 Ultra and recently brought to the Galaxy S25 Edge. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a 50MP main lens.

In addition to the specs that will make up the Galaxy Fold Ultra, we're interested to hear about the phone's price. At $1,899, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is one of the more expensive mobile devices you can buy, and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is rumored to be keeping that price. Would an Ultra model cost even more?

Rumors have been swirling that Samsung planned to add more foldables to its lineup, with talk of a Galaxy G Fold that feature a tri-fold display. There are reports that the G Fold would launch this year, though the animation accompanying Samsung's announcement would imply we're talking about different models here.

Likewise, there's been rumors of Samsung putting out an FE addition of the Galaxy Z Flip, for a lower-cost version of its foldable flip phone to better compete with the standard Motorola Razr's $699 price, but that's another form factor entirely.

Samsung doesn't specify whether we can expect a Galaxy Fold Ultra to appear this year, but the implication seems to be that it will be part of the next Galaxy Unpacked event this summer. "The Ultra experience is ready to unfold," Samsung says at the end of its announcement.