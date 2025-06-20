Google could be planning its own take on Samsung's Now Bar — what we know

AI is becoming a part of every part of our phones, whether we realize it or not, and each new feature is just the beginning.

One good example is Samsung's Now Bar, and it sounds like Google may have its own version in the pipeline — dubbed Gemini Space.

This comes from Mishall Rahman over at Android Authority, who finds hints about the feature in the Android 16 QPR 1 beta 1 release. Apparently new files reference something called "Ambient Data", which is believed to be the internal code name for Gemini Space.

Other strings refer to "Ambience Hub", "Ambient Display" and "Ambient AOD." That suggests Google is working on a feature that relies on contextual data, and is prepping it for a bunch of different devices and use-cases — including smart home hubs and devices with an Always on Display.

What is Gemini Space?

Rahman believes that this could be the start of Google rebranding its existing "At a Glance" feature, in an attempt to offer something similar to the Now Bare and Now Brief features on the best Samsung phones.

For those that don't know. Now Bar is a section of the lock screen that features real time information, which changes throughout the day depending on whatever contextual information the phone can pick up.

At a Glance does do some of this, but it's not quite as easy to access. Shifting it to the lock screen, and adding extra features, could be one way for Google to offer comparable features for other Android phones to utilize.

Though Rahman does admit that he could be wrong, Gemini Space may end up being something entirely different. With limited information, we can't really make strong affirmations either way.

But considering Google and Samsung do have a close relationship, especially with AI, it would be surprising if we didn't get something similar to the Now Bar at some point in the near future. We're just going to have to wait and see, though.