Samsung teases Galaxy Z Fold 7 again — promises 'thinnest, lightest and most advanced foldable yet'

Samsung's talking up the Galaxy Z Fold 7's apparently groundbreaking design in a new teaser, making some pretty big claims about its new foldable in the process.

Per the post written on Samsung's news site: "The newest Galaxy Z series is the thinnest, lightest and most advanced foldable yet – meticulously crafted and built to last."

The post ends with a repeat of the last teaser's closing line: "The Ultra experience is ready to unfold." There's disagreement about what exactly Samsung's hinting at with this phrase. We may be about to see a new Galaxy Z Fold 7 UItra model, a new name for an otherwise familiar foldable, or some other plan by Samsung to emphasize the power of its new Z Fold at the launch event.

(Image credit: Samsung)

These evocative words are accompanied by a graphic of what we assume is the Galaxy Z Fold 7. There's minimal detail, but it backs up the thin and light promise made by the text.

There's no sign of rear cameras in this GIF though, which we're assuming is because of artistic license rather than Samsung going against the leaked renders and cutting the camera bumps off of its new foldable.

BIg promises

Earlier in the post, Samsung talks about the point of the Galaxy Z Fold being a device that "blends versatility with portability," and how "Samsung engineers and designers are refining each generation of the Galaxy Z series to be thinner, lighter and more durable than the last."

Samsung also makes reference to 2019's Galaxy Fold, and what a cutting-edge device it was. That we won't dispute, although we have to point out how troubled that particular phone's launch was, with the Galaxy Z Fold 2 being Samsung's first proper attempt at a foldable phone for normal buyers.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We're a long way from the days of the first foldable phones though, and Samsung's models through to the current Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 have been consistently good.

However, they have fallen behind the thinner and more innovative competition from brands like OnePlus and Oppo, Honor and Xiaomi, and even Google to an extent with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Change is needed, and the two teasers we've had so far suggests Samsung knows it's got something worth shouting about this year.

Leaked specs suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be considerably larger and lighter than the previous model, with an internal specs bump to keep up with the best Android phones already launched this year.

With the next Galaxy Unpacked event coming in July, potentially a month or less away from now, it hopefully won't be long until we understand exactly what Samsung was driving at with these teasers, and if it'll be enough to put Samsung back at the top of our best foldable phones guide.