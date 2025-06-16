One UI 8 Beta rolling out now — here's the 3 biggest upgrades for your Samsung Galaxy Watch

Samsung Galaxy Watch owners are about to get a bit more insight into their health and sleep, and even get some more encouragement when they go out on runs.

The company today launched One UI 8 beta, the latest version of its operating system for its wearable devices, which contains several new features that should make Samsung's devices more competitive with not just the best smartwatches, but also the best Garmin watches, too.

Here's a rundown of all the new features, as well as the devices they'll work with.

New features

Running Coach

The Running Coach feature will analyze your fitness level — you just need to go on a 12-minute run — and then deliver detailed training plans for running a 5K, 10K, half marathon, or a full marathon. The Coach will provide training designed to improve your performance, but not push you too hard to cause potential injuries.

More interestingly, it will also provide motivation during your training by saying encouraging phrases while you're running, as well as telling you your current pace and effort level. This reminds us of the Workout Buddy in Apple's watchOS 26.

Bedtime Guidance and Vascular Load

While some Galaxy Watches can detect sleep apnea, the new Bedtime Guidance feature aims to get you to bed at a more reasonable hour to ensure you're getting enough shuteye.

The watch will analyze your circadian rhythm and "sleep pressure" — how much you need sleep — over a three-day period and suggest a bedtime for you to get the optimal amount of sleep.

Samsung says this feature will be especially helpful if you have to travel across multiple timezones, and your normal sleep patterns are interrupted.

While you sleep, the watch will also measure your vascular load — an indicator of overall heart health — to see if you need to make any other adjustments to your overall routine.

Antioxidant Index

Are you eating enough fruits and veggies? The Galaxy Watch Ultra's Bio-Active sensor can now measure the amount of carotenoids (antioxidants found in green and orange vegetables and fruits) stored in your skin. To activate the feature, you simply hold your finger to the sensor, and after a few seconds, the watch will return a figure stating if your carotenoid levels are too low.

One UI 8 Beta: Compatible watches

The One UI 8 Beta is available for the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, Galaxy Watch FE, Galaxy Watch 7, and Galaxy Watch Ultra. However, not all features in One UI 8 will work with every model.

The Running Coach feature will be available with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 or later.

The Bedtime Guidance will work with a wider range of Galaxy Watches, but the Vascular Load feature will only be available with the Galaxy Watch Ultra or later.

Similarly, the Antioxidant Index will only be available with the Galaxy Watch Ultra or later.

We expect that all these features will be available with the Galaxy Watch 8, which we anticipate will be announced during a Galaxy Unpacked event next month.