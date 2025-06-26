I was worried about the rumored prices for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 — but this new pricing leak makes a lot more sense

We're not expecting the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 to be particularly cheap. But these two phones could cost less than expected going by the latest pricing rumor.

We've seen reporting of rumored higher prices for Samsung's new foldables. But the reliable WinFuture and Roland Quandt have made their own claims about the cost of the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, and fortunately these are less alarming.

The prices according to WinFuture are in the table below. These are apparently taken from European retailer sources.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 256GB 512GB 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 7 €1,999 €2,119 €2,359 Galaxy Z Flip 7 €1,099 €1,219 n/a

For comparison, here are the previously rumored prices:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 256GB 512GB 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 7 €2,227 €2,309 Unspecified Galaxy Z Flip 7 Unspecified €1,425 Unspecified

Finally, it’s important to note that currently in Europe, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is sold at €1,999/€2,119/€2,359 depending on the memory spec, while the Galaxy Z Flip 6 sells for €1,199/€1,319.

Going by the earlier pricing rumor, (which was based on Italian pricing, including its hefty 22% VAT rate), it would appear that Samsung was increasing the price of both of these foldable models over last year.

But the newer leak instead suggests that Samsung is keeping its Z Fold pricing the same between generations, and is actually reducing the price of the Z Flip 7 compared to the Z Flip 6.

We're inclined to take WinFuture's word over other sources when it comes to pricing. That's because of the site's reliable leaks, not just because we're desperate for good news about the price.

What about the new Galaxy Watches?

WinFuture also has details on the pricing of the rumored Galaxy Watch 8, both the standard and Classic. It says that these smartwatches will be €40-50 more expensive than the Galaxy Watch 7 models they will replace.

WinFuture suggests this is because of Samsung doubling the default internal storage to 64GB. Fortunately, the new Galaxy Watch Ultra model will apparently stay at the same price as the original — €699.

Changes are coming (but always not to the pricing)

A number of differences and upgrades have been tipped for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, including a larger but slimmer design with some new and returning color options, a 200MP main camera and a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset for enhanced performance.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 meanwhile is thought to be getting larger displays inside and out too, plus a larger battery and either an Exynos 2500 chip or a Snapdragon 8 Elite depending on the market where you buy it.

We've also heard tips about a Galaxy Z Flip FE model launching at the same time. This foldable will supposedly offer an older design and lower specs than the Galaxy Z Flip 7, but in return will retail at a sub-$1,000 price.

If you want to know more, then check our Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 hubs for the latest rumors, or tune in for the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked show on July 9 where these phones should be revealed.