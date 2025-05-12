Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could sport Exynos chips after all — here's what we know

Performance on Samsung flagships has been pretty incredible the last few years, especially since it started using custom Qualcomm chips. But that doesn't mean Exynos chips have gone for good, and the latest rumor claims they may make a comeback on the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Despite rumors that the phone would come with the custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, a new source claims that the Z Flip 7 will instead feature an Exynos 2500. This comes from leaker Jukanlosreve, who also claims that the Galaxy Z Flip FE will still come with a Qualcomm chip.

This doesn't make a lot of sense. Why would the cheaper flip phone have a better chipset?

Flip 7 will be powered by Exynos 2500, while the Flip 7 FE will not use an Exynos chip. https://t.co/eJGSU3RJz9May 11, 2025

This isn't the first time we've heard rumors Samsung may try and bring the Exynos chips back to prominence — rather than limiting them to cheap and mid-range phones like the Galaxy A56.

There was speculation that the Galaxy S25 would run on the Exynos 2500, and recently we've heard rumors that the Galaxy S26 series could run on Exynos 2600 chips in some regions.

Should Samsung switch back?

(Image credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

Personally, I'd rather Samsung not switch to Exynos chips in the flagships. Back in the days before Exynos took a back seat, the only Samsung phones to get Qualcomm chips were those sold in the U.S. Everyone else got Exynos, and it was universally agreed that the North American models were better performing phones.

There are reasons why Samsung started offering Qualcomm chips globally, but it doesn't actually matter now. The fact the rest of the world has been given a taste of what Snapdragon chips have to offer means any attempt to switch back to Exynos isn't going to be popular.

Though, admittedly, Exynos chips could have improved a lot in the past few years — especially with the change to a 3nm process. There's no way Samsung can show us what the chips are now capable of unless it actually puts them into flagship phones.

But we won't really know what's actually happening until the next big Galaxy Unpacked, when Samsung unveils both the Z Flip 7 and the Galaxy Z Fold 7. This should be at some point in July, if rumors are to be believed.

Until then be sure to check out our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 hubs for all the latest news and rumors for both phones.