The Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be the fastest foldable yet with Snapdragon 8 Elite power
An FCC listing has spilled the SoC beans
Samsung is working on its next foldable smartphone, and it'll be called the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The company just teased the phone as the "thinnest, lightest and most advanced foldable yet," and an FCC listing backs up that claim by showing a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip under the hood.
With that kind of processing power, it very well could be the most powerful foldable smartphone ever to hit the market.
The FCC listing, which 91Mobiles spotted, is for a Samsung phone with the model number SM-F966B. Based on Samsung's model naming conventions and other leaks, this is almost certainly the international variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The listing also shows the SM8750 SoC for the phone, which is the model for Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.
This essentially confirms that the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip will be in the phone, but there is still a slight possibility that the company could change course or the model numbers could be incorrect. While we cannot say with 100% certainty that the phone will come with the powerful chip, this is as close to certain as we can be.
Samsung obtaining phone certification from the FCC indicates that the company intends to launch it soon. Samsung is expected to host an Unpacked event in July, where the next phone is officially announced, featuring a considerably larger and lighter design.
The listing also mentions 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Ultra-wide Band (UWB), wireless charging, and wireless power sharing as features expected in the next foldable (none of which are surprising).
Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.
