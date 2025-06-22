iOS 26 has a huge battery life upgrade — here’s the iPhones that get it

One of our favorite new features added with the iOS 26 developer beta is Apple's new "adaptive power" mode aimed at extending the battery life of the best iPhones. Unfortunately, it looks like you'll need an iPhone 15 Pro model or newer to enjoy the benefits.

In the iOS 26 developer beta, Apple describes adaptive power mode as a way for your iPhone to make “small performance adjustments to extend your battery life,” such as by lowering screen brightness and “allowing some activities to take a little longer.” When the setting's enabled, your phone will automatically trim its energy use to keep it going longer between charges.

Adaptive power mode is different from the iPhone's existing low power mode, which restricts background activities and automatically kicks in when your battery reaches 20 percent.

As confirmed in a weekend MacRumors report, the feature is only available on the iPhone 15 Pro phones and iPhone 16 series. While iOS 26 is compatible with phones as old as the iPhone 11, adaptive power mode is powered by artificial intelligence, so it's only enabled on phones capable of running Apple Intelligence.

Below you can find a full list of iPhone models capable of running the new adaptive power mode in iOS 26:

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

Adaptive Power is enabled by default in the iOS 26 developer beta, but you can also find it alongside Low Power Mode in the Battery > Power Mode section of the Settings menu.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman first reported that Apple was working on an AI-powered battery optimization feature last month. At the time, Gurman said the feature will use the “battery data it has collected from users’ devices” to figure out which apps to trim power consumption from.

There's hope for the iPhone 17 Air's battery life yet

Adaptive power mode could prove especially useful for the iPhone 17 Air, Apple's rumored ultra-thin handset. Leaks suggest it could come with a measly 2,800 mAh — 1,100 mAh less than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. Between this new setting and rumors that Apple will employ a new silicon carbon battery to boost battery density by as much as 15%, Apple may be able to squeeze out an impressively long battery life in the iPhone 17 Air's slim chassis.

On the best Android phones, Google has a similar adaptive power feature that employs AI to predict your app usage and restricts the ones you don't visit as often from running in the background, thus using up precious battery life in the process. Over time, Adaptive Battery learns which apps are the worst drains on your phone's battery and limits some of their functions. That way, your phone's battery doesn't drain as much when it's left idle.

iOS 26 remains in beta for now as Apple plans to roll out the full update sometime in the fall. It's rumored to add exciting new updates to the Camera and Photos apps as well as Apple Intelligence-powered live translation for text messages and calls.