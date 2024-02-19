Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: All the rumors so far

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is coming this summer, and Samsung clearly wants to get more people excited about foldable phones as they try to make them mainstream.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 was a welcome improvement over what came before, thanks to a bigger cover display, improved cameras and a sleeker no-gap design. But the battery life wasn't great, and it had stiff competition from the Motorola Razr+.

The rumors are heating up around Samsung's new flip foldable, with early chatter pointing to an even larger cover screen, a more durable foldable display and much more capable main camera. Here's everything we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

We haven't heard anything about the Z Flip 6 price yet, but the cost will likely be somewhat similar to the release price of the Galaxy Z Flip 5. That phone was released with a full cost of $999 / £1,049. We can imagine that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will cost roughly the same amount.

We have a better idea of a potential release date for the Galaxy Flip 6. The last three Galaxy Flips were released in August, so it is reasonable to imagine the same will be the case for both the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6, this year's expected foldable updates from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Design

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 should look similar to the prior model, although an uncovered patent filing to the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) from Samsung Display, applying to trademark the term “Ironflex.” This could mean something new is coming to the design.

While it is unclear what Ironflex truly is, we'd guess it refers to a hardier foldable screen. One area we know Samsung is looking at is dust resistance. Last July, Samsung's head of mobile TM Roh said that foldable fans will have to “wait a little longer” but that plans are in motion.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Display

(Image credit: Future)

One of the big things about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 was the newly enlarged cover display, with screen size increasing to 3.4 inches from the 1.9-inch strip on previous Flips. Recent reports make it sound like the Galaxy Z Flip 6 could take that feature another step further.

According to display analyst Ross Young, Samsung could be aiming to increase the overall size of the outer screen for the Galaxy Flip. This will apparently feature a 3.9-inch exterior display, which is pretty massive compared to other flip foldables. The Z Flip 5 had a 3.4-inch cover screen while the Razr+ offers 3.6 inches.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Cameras

(Image credit: Future)

One Galaxy Z Flip 6 camera leak says that Samsung could be working on a prototype of the Flip 6, codenamed B6, and is said to have a 50MP main camera sensor. This would be a big jump up from the 12MP sensor on the current Galaxy Z Flip 5.

We have also heard other rumors that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will receive a 50MP camera. In April 2023, Twitter leaker @Tech_Reve detailed how the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 could see major changes.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Performance

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 will likely feature the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip as the Galaxy S24 line. This should not only provide a boost in performance but also result in longer battery life. As we've seen a major improvement in endurance across the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Of course, the Z Flip 6 will only have so much room for a battery. The Z Flip 5 had a 3,700 mAh battery, but a more efficient chip could be a game changer.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Outlook

It is still very early in the rumor mill for the Galaxy Z Flip 6. However, what we do know seems promising.

We like the idea of having a larger cover display, a more durable inner foldable screen and a more powerful camera. But we'd like to see Samsung add a more powerful zoom, as well as exclusive foldable Galaxy AI features on top of what's avaialable with the S24 series.