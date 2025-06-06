Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE price leak suggests a hefty discount — what we know

If the rumors are to be believed, this year is the year Samsung will finally launch a more affordable foldable phone — tentatively known as the Galaxy Z Flip FE. But now we might have an idea of just how much cheaper the phone will be.

According to a new report from Sisa Journal e, the Z Flip FE will cost around 1 million won. That's around $738 if you directly convert the price, which would be over $250 cheaper than the current Samsung flip phone — the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

However a direct conversion doesn't always work, since regional prices vary. But considering a 256GB Z Flip 6 costs almost 1.5 million won, that is quite an impressive discount. Assuming this report proves accurate.

The Galaxy Z Flip FE is going to need that discount too. With the likes of the Motorola Razr 2025 coming in at $599, and foldable sales reportedly flagging, Samsung needs to finally try going down the low-cost route. Or whatever passes for low-cost when foldable phones are concerned.

Galaxy Z Flip FE: What to expect

(Image credit: SammyGuru / OnLeaks)

The specifics of what the Galaxy Z Flip FE has to offer are still unclear, but one of the more prominent rumors suggests that it'll be powered by an Exynos 2400e chipset — rather than the Qualcomm chips used in the flagship foldables.

While not bad chips by any means, roughly equivalent to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, but Exynos chips generally don't perform as well. This means the Z Flip FE could already be at a disadvantage in the performance and power efficiency departments.

Thankfully renders suggest that the design will still be familiar , with the same 3.4-inch cover display and 6.7-inch folding screen as the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Though it is apparently slightly thicker, with an extra 0.5mm according to that same leak.

It might be a while before we find out for sure, though. Rumor has it that the Z Flip FE will be arriving a few months after the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7. In the meantime keep up to date with the latest news and rumors about the phone in our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE hub.