Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 tipped for a massive camera upgrade — here's what we know

Researching the best Samsung phones, you quickly spot an interesting anomaly: the most expensive does not offer the best camera performance. With the Galaxy Z Fold 6, your $1,899 largely goes towards the folding form factor, with camera performance — though solid — not as good as the $1,299 Galaxy S25 Ultra.

“The image quality is quite strong,” wrote our global editor Mark Spoonauer in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review.

“But if you’re paying this much money you should get the same 200MP sensor as the Galaxy S24 Ultra.”

That wish may be granted with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, according to the Dutch site Galaxy Club. It reports that the new foldable will get the same 200MP sensor as used on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which should make a huge difference in terms of image quality, giving it the edge over folding rivals like the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and OnePlus Open.

The jump from 50MP to 200MP may sound too big a leap to be realistic, but it would actually match the specs of the Korea-only Samsung Galaxy Fold Special Edition.

Indeed, last month, prolific leaker @TheGalox_ claimed that the Z Fold 7’s main camera would be based on this limited-edition foldable.

Galaxy Club also claims that the under-display camera on the internal screen will be getting an upgrade, but it’s vague on details.

“We don't know if you'll eventually be able to shoot with a resolution higher than 4MP, but the sensor Samsung uses is clearly improved,” the machine-translated text reads.



It’s not improvements across the board, however, as the site claims the other three cameras will remain as they are. That means a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and a 10MP (f/2.2) outer selfie camera. While these specs are hardly bad, it will limit the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s chances of making our list of the best camera phones if confirmed.

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

A CAD-based render of the upcoming phone, produced by OnLeaks, shows a handset that’s thinner than ever with an estimated 4.5mm thickness when unfolded. The sharp corners have also been replaced with something a bit softer.

On the inside, we’re expecting a device that uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, but there’s a rumor that Sasmung’s other upcoming foldable, the Z Flip 6, will use the Exynos 2500 instead.

We should see both devices this summer. Past foldables have been revealed in July with a full release in August, though it’s possible we’ll see something sooner as both the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy S25 Edge have been tipped for an arrival in the next couple of months.