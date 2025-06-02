Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 prices just tipped — here's what we know

Last year was seemingly the year of price hikes for many tech companies, especially Samsung, before President Trump introduced tariffs this year.

So far in 2025, Samsung has managed to keep prices relatively the same for its latest handsets. A new rumor from tipster PandaFlashPro on X claims that the trend will continue with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7.

"Few Countries will get Price Increases, while Most of Markets will keep Prices Similar to the Previous ones," they posted.

They say that this information is "confirmed," we assume by one of their sources. However, they have not provided any information about which countries will get a price increase.

However, the tweet ends with $1899 and $1099 for the Z Fold and Z Flip, respectively. This suggests that, at least in the US, the price will remain the same as the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 at launch.

Last year's models did get a disappointing $100 price bump.

Camera upgrades

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

At the same time, the tipster also posted about the Z Fold 7's camera, specifically the zoom capabilities.

The Z Fold 7 will have a wide camera (1x) and an ultrawide lens (0.6x) with 2x "optical quality." There will also be 3x optical zoom, presumably via the telephoto camera.

They finally said that they will be capable of 10x, 20x and 30x digital zoom.

We expect Samsung to announce the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 in early July during the company's annual summer Galaxy Unpacked event. We could also see One UI 8, based on Android 16, debut then as well.

Samsung typically reveals its new wearables at that time so we should also see the Galaxy Watch 8 and either Galaxy Watch 8 Classic or Ultra, and potentially an updated Galaxy Ring 2.