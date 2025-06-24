Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 prices leaked — and it's worse than we expected

A new leak has revealed potential prices for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, and it's scary news for anyone looking to buy the upcoming foldable smartphones.

The leak, which originates from NieuweMobiel (via SamMobile), reveals listings for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 on an Italian electronics store website, with prices of €2,227 for the 16GB Galaxy Z Fold 7. Meanwhile, the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to cost €1,425, according to the leak.

That means the prices are about €200 higher for the Z Fold 7 and €100 higher for the Z Flip 7 compared with the previous Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6.

Now, there are two caveats here: first, these are prices from a leaker from an Italian retailer. The leaker could be mistaken, or the retailer could be mistaken. The Italian electronics store could have posted the prices as a placeholder, and we're all jumping to conclusions that the prices are accurate.

Another thing to note is that these prices may not be reflected in the United States. Samsung doesn't always synchronize its prices across regions, so there's always a chance the phones won't increase in the U.S.

How might Samsung justify higher prices?

If this leak ends up being true, Samsung needs to figure out a way to justify increasing the price on what is already one of the most expensive smartphones on the market (and a more reasonable flip phone that still costs more than your average phone).

We've seen numerous Galaxy Z Fold 7 rumors leading up to the Galaxy Unpacked event, which was just announced for July 9. For example, we heard that the phone will be substantially thinner than the last generation.

We saw what a leaker claimed to be official renders of the phone, and they look great, but a great-looking phone hardly justifies a massive price increase. What could justify the price hike is the rumored Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, one of the most powerful SoCs on the market.

Finally, we've also heard that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will have a massive 8-inch display, which could help make the cost make sense.