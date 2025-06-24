Reserve a Galaxy Z Flip 7 or Galaxy Z Fold 7 and get a free $50 credit at Samsung — here's how

The next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is slated for July 9. Although nothing has been confirmed, we expect Samsung to unveil its new Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Watch 8.

If you're planning on purchasing any of the new devices, Samsung is offering a free $50 credit when you reserve right now. Additionally, you'll get an enhanced trade-in value should you purchase Samsung's new phone. It's worth noting that there’s no obligation to follow through on that pre-order. (For more deals, check out our guide to the best Samsung promo codes).

Galaxy Z Series: free $50 credit @ Samsung

Get a free $50 Samsung credit when you register your interest in one of Samsung's new Galaxy Z phone launches. The site doesn't mention the Z Fold 7 or Z Flip 7 by name, but all signs point to this being what gets announced on July 9. Additionally, you'll get an enhanced trade-in credit when you trade-in your old phone. This offer is valid through July 8.

The current-gen Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are among the best foldable phones we've reviewed. To top its current flagships, it's rumored that Samsung's new foldables will be thinner, pack better cameras, and offer more AI features.

Samsung is reportedly taking its cues from the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition that was exclusive to Korea last year. That means an interior display of 8 inches, compared to the 7.6-inch panel that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 offers when unfolded.

We're expecting a bigger cover display as well. The Galaxy Z Fold 6's external display measures 6.3 inches, but that's supposedly expanding to 6.5 inches with this year's Fold. As far as chipset, it's possible Samsung's new foldables will pack the Snapdragon 8 Elite found in the Galaxy S25 lineup.

Whether you decide to buy it or not, the free $50 Samsung credit is a no brainer as there's not commitment involved. Otherwise, you could wait for the supposed iPhone 17 Air.