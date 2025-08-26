iPhone 18 Pro Could Offer Improved Battery Life Thanks to Apple-Designed Modem — Here’s What You Need to Know

A new leak online has indicated that the iPhone 18 Pro could feature an improved version of Apple's first in-house designed modem. This could lead to improved battery performance compared to the upcoming iPhone 17 series.

In a recent post on X, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman stated that Apple was planning to release the iPhone 18 Pro with the second generation of Apple’s in-house modem, the C2.

While Apple has been using Qualcomm's modems since the iPhone 4 era, the company has been looking to move away from Qualcomm in recent generations. For instance, Apple has been designing its A-series chips since the iPhone 15, while the iPhone 16e launched with the C1 modem, the first designed in-house.

According to Gurman, this will continue with the next generation of phones, with the iPhone 17 Air potentially featuring the same C1 modem. He also states that the first foldable iPhone could feature the C2 modem as well.

(Image credit: Future)

It is worth noting that the C1 modem wasn't quite up to the standard of the Qualcomm versions. However, we hope that the second generation will improve on this. With that said, even if the modem doesn't offer the same performance, there are other advantages to being designed in-house.

The biggest advantage for users is that having Apple design the modem allows for better synergy between the device's hardware and software.

In the case of the modem, this will likely mean a better battery life as Apple can optimize how the modem and applications share tasks. Meanwhile, while Qualcomm modems are excellent, they're not able to do this as they're designed to be compatible with a wide range of devices.

What else could come with the iPhone 18?

(Image credit: Apple)

While much of the focus has been on the iPhone 17 series, we have seen a few rumors about some of the changes that could be coming for the iPhone 18.

For instance, one report indicates that TSMC will shift the A20 chip packaging to a Wafer-level Multi-Chip Module. This would allow for more flexibility, while also allowing it to be smaller and more power-efficient.

We have also seen mixed reports regarding the future of Apple’s Camera control features. Initially, there were rumors that Apple could be dropping the controversial feature with the iPhone 18. However, a more recent leak indicates this won’t be the case. This came from a post on Weibo by Instant Digital, who stated that Apple is instead looking to simplify Camera control to save costs, rather than removing it completely.

(Image credit: Future)

There's still a while to wait when it comes to the iPhone 18, so it’s best to take any leaks with a pinch of salt. However, Apple has been working to lessen its reliance on Qualcomm, so moving to an in-house modem would certainly make sense.

Let us know if this is a change that would incentivize you to wait for the next generation of iPhone, or if you are still planning to grab the iPhone 17 series. Speaking of which, there are indications that we could hear the date of the Apple event for the device today, so keep your eyes peeled.

