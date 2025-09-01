Google Phones

Android 16's most irritating flaw is about to get a fix — and I can't wait

Google Phones

Live Updates just arrived on Android 16 — but it's not quite finished yet

Google Phones

Google Pixel 10 Pro could get a much-needed display upgrade — but the base model’s getting left out

Google Phones

Google released an update to stop Pixel 6as catching fire — then another one caught fire

Phones

Google just revamped these underrated features for Pixel 10 — what you need to know