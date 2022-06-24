2022 Wimbledon live streams: How to watch the tennis action online, schedule, seedings

The 2022 Wimbledon live streams start on Monday and if they're even half as exciting as last month's French Open, we're in for a treat.

The tournament will air for FREE in the U.K., but don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch 2022 Wimbledon live streams from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Novak Djokovic starts as top seed and favorite for the men's singles, and with good reason. The fact that Wimbledon has banned Russian players from the tournament has removed world no.1 Daniil Medvedev from the draw, while no. 2 Alexander Zverev is out injured. What's more, Rafael Nadal — who defeated him in the French Open quarters — is battling a foot injury.

Others to watch for include the young Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and last year's runner-up Matteo Berrettini, while Britain's Cameron Norrie will also fancy his chances.

On the women's side of things, Iga Swiatek was awesome in Paris but is less assured on grass and it remains to be seen whether she can translate her form into a first Wimbledon title. Serena Williams has plenty of those — seven in total — but is recovering from injury and is unseeded for this event.

It'll also be interesting to see whether home advantage will spur US Open champion Emma Raducanu onto a genuine challenge after what's been a tricky first year as a professional.

There's sure to be plenty of excitement and intrigue throughout the two weeks, so make sure you catch all the action by watching a Wimbledon live stream. We'll show you how to do that below.

FREE Wimbledon live streams

How to watch Wimbledon live streams for FREE in 2022

If you're lucky enough to live in the U.K. then you can look forward to FREE Wimbledon live streams in 2022.

That's because the free-to-air BBC and BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) has the rights to the action and will be showing wall-to-wall coverage of the tournament.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for a particular Wimbledon live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Wimbledon live streams around the world

How to watch the 2022 Wimbledon live streams from anywhere with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could watch the Wimbledon live streams on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), even though they're not in the U.K.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

(opens in new tab) Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch the tennis.

How to watch Wimbledon live streams in the US

Tennis fans in the U.S. will want ESPN to catch the Wimbledon live streams.

The cable service will have extensive coverage from the All England Lawn Tennis Club on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and the ESPN Plus streaming service, while ABC will also broadcast some live matches. In total, there'll be 1,500 hours of action across all 18 courts, plus highlights and more.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Orange package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. Plus, right now Sling is offering 50% off the first month (opens in new tab).

As well as being available through your cable service, you can also stream the action via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions.

ESPN Plus, meanwhile, is available via the ESPN website and many of the best streaming devices. It's also a very well-priced service as these things go, with a subscription costing just $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year.

The Tennis Channel will also be showing Wimbledon live streams every day of the tournament, so if you already get that through cable you're in luck. If not, that's another channel that's available on both Sling TV and Fubo.TV. If you go the Sling route, you'll need the Sling Blue package ($35) plus the $11 Sport Extra add-on, so if you want ESPN too you'd be better with the $50 Orange + Blue option.

Fubo.TV, meanwhile, costs $70 per month for 121 channels and includes ESPN and the Tennis Channel. It also offer a 7-day free trial.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Orange option comes with 30-plus channels, including ESPN. Sling Blue has the Tennis Channel if you add Sports Extra for $11/month more. Either way, Sling is currently offering 50% off the first month.

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got dozens of sports channels, including ESPN and the Tennis Channel, and offers a 7-day free trial.

How to watch the 2022 Wimbledon live streams in the UK

British tennis lovers also have a couple of options to watch the 2022 Wimbledon live streams. For starters, the tournament will air for FREE on BBC and BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab).

There'll be comprehensive coverage every day of the tournament, with host Sue Barker ably supported by Tim Henman, John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King, Pat Cash and other former stars.

BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer will have live action from the tournament from 11 a.m. BST each day, plus there'll be up to 18 courts to choose from on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport (opens in new tab) website.

As well as airing on BBC, Wimbledon highlights will be shown each night on Discovery Plus (opens in new tab) and Eurosport (opens in new tab). Both BBC and Discovery Plus/Eurosport will show the men's and women's finals.

Going on holiday this week or next? Sign up to ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) or another VPN service and you'll be able to use the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch the 2022 Wimbledon live streams in Canada

Canadians can get all the Wimbledon action on TSN (in English) or RSN (in French), as part of a cable TV package. If they've cut the cord, they can sign up for TSN (opens in new tab) or RDS (opens in new tab) streaming accounts for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch the 2022 Wimbledon live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch the 2022 Wimbledon live streams on Channel Nine, which means the big games will also air on the on-demand service 9Now (opens in new tab).

That's great news wherever you are, because 9Now is available for free; all you need is an Australian postcode. That means Australians who aren't in the country right now will simply need to sign up to a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) in order to watch all the action as if they were back home.

However, 9Now won't have every single match — so to watch it all, ad-free and in up to 4K resolution, you'll need a subscription to Stan Sport (opens in new tab).

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $20 AUD per month ($10 for a standard subscription and $10 for the Sport add-on). A 30-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) gives you a taste of the platform — and the good news is that the Sport add-on also has a 7-day FREE trial.

You'll need to pay extra to access HD or 4K streams and to increase the number of devices you watch on, but even if you go for the full-fat Premium sub with the Sport add-on, you'd still only be looking at $29/month.

As well as the Wimbledon live streams, Stan also has Champions League 21/22 live streams, Champions League soccer coverage and a huge amount of live rugby.

2022 Wimbledon live streams: Schedule

Men’s and Women’s Singles schedule

First round — 27-28 June

Second round — 29-30 June

Third round — 1-2 July

Fourth round — 3-4 July

Quarter-finals — 5-6 July

Semi-finals — 7 July (women) / 8 July (men)

Finals — 9 July (women) / 10 July (men)

2022 Wimbledon live streams: Top seeds

2022 Wimbledon Men's seeds

Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Rafael Nadal (Spain) Casper Ruud (Norway) Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) Matteo Berrettini (Italy) Cameron Norrie (Great Britain) Jannik Sinner (Italy) Taylor Fritz (USA) Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) Denis Shapovalov (Canada) Marin Cilic (Croatia) Reilly Opelka (USA) Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain)

2022 Wimbledon Women's seeds

