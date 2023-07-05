Djokovic vs Thompson live stream: How to watch Wimbledon 2023 second round tennis today

Novak Djokovic continues his quest for a 24th Grand Slam title today when he faces Australia's Jordan Thompson the round two of the Wimbledon 2023 men's singles tournament. And if Thompson's epic round one comeback is anything to go by, the Serbian superstar could be in for a tough test.

Wimbledon is airing for FREE in some countries. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch Djokovic vs Thompson live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Djokovic vs Thompson live streams: TV schedule, dates ► Date: July 5

► Time: TBD

► FREE LIVE STREAMS — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

► U.S. — ESPN via SlingTV

► Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Novak Djokovic's first round victory over unseeded Argentinian Pedro Cachin wasn't plain sailling. The top seed – who has won his past 29 Wimbledon matches – had to stop midway through his 6-3 6-3 7-6 (7-4) win for an 80-minute rain delay, with sections of the Centre Court surface wet, despite the roof's deployment. Ground staff had to fetch leaf blowers to dry the court.

Not that any of these bizarre circumstances could derail Djokovic, who is going for first-even men's calendar Grand Slam, having already won the Australian and French Opens in 2023. Major number 24, which would tie the all-time record for men or women, as well as a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon to tie with Roger Federer, seem well within his grasp.

His second round Wimbledon opponent Jordan Thompson came through a titanic struggle on Monday, beating promising American Brandon Nakashima after going two sets down. The 29-year-old won 2-6 2-6 6-4 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 in a swashbuckling victory to set up one of the biggest victories of his career.

"As silly as it sounds, I've got to believe that I can win otherwise there is no point going out there," Thompson said. The Aussie reached a career-best third round at SW19 in 2021 and has the big hitting game to give it a rip in what would be a major upset should the world number 70 and his fabulous face fuzz emerge victorious.

Make sure to catch all the Wimbledon action by tuning into a Djokovic vs Thompson live stream. Scroll down for details, the daily schedule and the seeds.

FREE Djokovic vs Thompson live streams

How to watch Djokovic vs Thompson live streams for FREE in 2023

If you're lucky enough to live in the U.K. then you can look forward to a FREE Djokovic vs Thompson live stream in 2023.

That's because the free-to-air BBC and BBC iPlayer has the rights to the action and will be showing wall-to-wall coverage of Wimbledon 2023.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for a particular Wimbledon live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Djokovic vs Thompson live streams around the world

How to watch the 2023 Djokovic vs Thompson live streams from anywhere with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could watch Wimbledon – including the Djokovic vs Thompson live stream – on BBC iPlayer, even though they're not in the U.K.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch the Djokovic vs Thompson live stream.

How to watch Djokovic vs Thompson live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Tennis fans in the U.S. will want ESPN to catch the Wimbledon live streams, including today's second round clash featuring Novak Djokovic and Jordan Thompson.

The cable service will have extensive coverage from the All England Lawn Tennis Club on ESPN, ESPN2 and the ESPN Plus streaming service, while ABC will also broadcast some live matches. In total, there'll be 1,500 hours of action across all 18 courts, plus highlights and more.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Our pick of these would be Sling TV. The Sling Orange package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. Plus, right now Sling is offering new subscribers a $25 discount for the first month.

Tennis Channel is available on both Sling TV (with the Sport Extra add-on) and Fubo.

Fubo costs $75 per month for 166 channels and includes ESPN and the Tennis Channel. It also offer a 7-day free trial.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $40 a month. The Sling Orange option comes with 30-plus channels, including ESPN. Sling Blue has the Tennis Channel if you add Sports Extra for $11/month more. Either way, Sling is currently offering a chunky discount off the first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. Prices start from $75 a month, which includes dozens of sports channels such as ESPN and the Tennis Channel. Better still, new users get a 7-day free trial.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Wimbledon live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN. And if, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

How to watch the 2023 Djokovic vs Thompson live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

British tennis lovers also have a couple of options to watch the 2023 Wimbledon live streams. For starters, the whole tournament – including Djokovic vs Thompson – will air for FREE on BBC and BBC iPlayer.

There'll be comprehensive coverage every day of the tournament, with host Sue Barker ably supported by Tim Henman, John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King, Pat Cash and other former stars.

BBC One, BBC To and BBC iPlayer will have live action from the tournament from 11 a.m. BST each day, plus there'll be up to 18 courts to choose from on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

As well as airing on BBC, Wimbledon highlights will be shown each night on Discovery Plus and Eurosport. Both BBC and Discovery Plus/Eurosport will show the men's and women's finals.

Going on holiday this week or next? Sign up to ExpressVPN or another VPN service and you'll be able to use the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch the Djokovic vs Thompson live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can get all the Wimbledon action on TSN (in English) or RSN (in French), as part of a cable TV package. If they've cut the cord, they can sign up for TSN or RDS streaming accounts for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch the Djokovic vs Thompson live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the 2023 Wimbledon live streams on Channel Nine, which means the big games such as Djokovic vs Thompson will also air on the on-demand service 9Now.

That's great news wherever you are, because 9Now is available for free if an Australian postcode. Aussies who aren't in the country right now will simply need to sign up to a VPN such as ExpressVPN in order to watch all the action as if they were back home.

However, 9Now won't have every single match — so to watch it all, ad-free and in up to 4K resolution, you'll need a subscription to Stan Sport.

Stan costs a very reasonable $20 AUD per month ($10 for a standard subscription and $10 for the Sport add-on). A 30-day FREE trial gives you a taste of the platform — and the good news is that the Sport add-on also has a 7-day FREE trial.

2023 Wimbledon Schedule

Men’s and Women’s Singles schedule

First round — July 3-4

Second round — July 5-6

Third round — July 7-8

Fourth round — July 9-10

Quarterfinals — July 11-12

Women's Semifinals: July 13

Men's Semifinals: July 14

Women's Final: July 15

Men's Final: July 16

2023 Wimbledon Seeds

2023 Wimbledon Men's seeds

Carlos Alcara Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Casper Ruud Stefanos Tsitsipas Holger Rune Andrey Rublev Jannik Sinner

2023 Wimbledon Women's seeds

Iga Swiatek Aryna Sabalenka Elena Rybakina Jessica Pegula Carolina Garcia Ons Jabeur Coco Gauff Maria Sakkari