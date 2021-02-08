WandaVision episode 6 release date: When you can watch on Disney Plus

WandaVision episode 6 details Release date: Friday, Feb. 12 at 3 a.m. ET

Cast: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parris, Kathryn Hahn, Kat Dennings, Randall Park

Creator: Jac Schaeffer

Total episodes: 9

Plenty of tricks and treats await as the WandaVision episode 6 release date draws closer. The next installment of the Marvel Disney Plus series looks to celebrate Halloween in Westview, with Wanda and Vision wearing costumes that resemble their outfits from the comic books. That's just one of the WandaVision theories and Easter eggs we're looking forward to seeing.

The show series centers on Avengers couple Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and the android/AI hybrid Vision (Paul Bettany). Somehow, even though Vision died in Avengers: Infinity War, they're living in a mostly-blissful suburban life in the style of classic sitcoms. But as they move through the decades, their world starts to unravel and harsh reality, in the form of S.W.O.R.D., intrudes.

WandaVision the sitcom seems to be controlled by Wanda's powers. On the outside, this surreal version of Westview is being monitored by S.W.O.R.D. The first three episodes depicts the former Avengers in typical sitcoms from the 1950s, '60s and '70s. When cracks keep forming in their existence, Wanda magics them away. She even threw out Monica Rambeau, a S.W.O.R.D. agent who infiltrated the bubble and posed as neighbor Geraldine.

The fifth episode brought everyone into the '90s and introduced a game-changing cameo at the end, one that should have a huge impact on the entire MCU.

Here's everything you need to know about how and when to watch WandaVision episode 6.

WandaVision episode 6 will be released Friday, Feb. 12 at 3 a.m. ET.

Episode 6 is directed by Matt Shakman (who is helming the entire season). The writer is unknown, as is the run time. The first five episodes were all around 30 minutes, but the last few episodes of the season may run a little longer.

WandaVision episode 6 trailer

While Disney Plus doesn't run traditional episodic promos, Marvel recently released a sneak peek teaser for the rest of the WandaVision season.

The trailer contains flashes of Vision and Wanda in Halloween costumes that resemble their looks from the comic. Other than that, it's hard to tell which '90s-era sitcoms might inspire WandaVision episode 6. One possibility is that this installment mashes the '90s and 2000s together and takes a page from Malcolm in the Middle.

WandaVision will consist of nine episodes in total. Here are their release dates. All episodes drop at 3 a.m. ET, on subsequent Fridays.

WandaVision episode 1: January 15

WandaVision episode 2: January 15

WandaVision episode 3: January 22

WandaVision episode 4: January 29

WandaVision episode 5: February 5

WandaVision episode 6: February 12

WandaVision episode 7: February 19

WandaVision episode 8: February 26

WandaVision episode 9: March 5

WandaVision episode recaps

WandaVision episode 1: "Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience

Wanda and Vision move to the town of Westview in the '50s (the tone is very Dick Van Dyke Show). They meet a nosy neighbor (Kathryn Hahn) and deal with a last-minute, important dinner with the boss. But during that dinner, things go awry when the couple can't answer basic questions about their lives before moving to town. When the boss chokes on his food, Wanda commands Vision to save him. Then, everything returns to normal.

After the "credits" roll on the show-within-a-show, we see that it's been playing on a monitor with the logo for S.W.O.R.D. Comic readers will know that as the Sentient World Observation and Response Department, which monitors alien activity. However, in the MCU, it stands for Sentient Weapon Observation Response Division.

WandaVision episode 2: "Don't Touch That Dial

Wanda and Vision are now in the '60s (a la Bewitched) and performing in the neighborhood magic show. Vision gets "drunk" after swallowing a piece of gum that tangles up his inner mechanical parts. At the magic show, he accidentally reveals his abilities, but Wanda covers them up using her own powers. At home, they see a strange beekeeper appear out of a manhole on the street. Wanda says "no" and time rewinds. Wanda is suddenly pregnant and everything turns from black and white to color.

WandaVision episode 3: "Now in Color"

Wanda and Vision are extremely colorful and wearing very '70s outfits in a setting reminiscent of The Partridge Family or Brady Bunch. The doctor makes a home visit and officially declares Wanda pregnant, so the couple starts outfitting the nursery and considering baby names. Wanda's pregnancy develops rapidly and in just a few days, she is ready to give birth. Vision runs off to find the doctor, while Geraldine helps Wanda through delivery of two boys (Tommy and Billy). But afterward, when Wanda mentions her own twin, Pietro, and Geraldine makes a reference to Ultron, Wanda expels her from the sitcom Westview. (Read the full WandaVision episode 3 recap)

WandaVision episode 4: "We Interrupt This Program"

Monica Rambeau wakes up in a hospital room to discover that her mother died while she was blipped out of existence for five years by Thanos' snap. She returns to work at S.W.O.R.D. and assigned to work with FBI Agent Jimmy Woo on a strange missing persons case. She gets sucked into the anomaly around the town of Westview. To get Monica back, Jimmy brings in Dr. Darcy Lewis, an astrophysicist who figures out that Westview is broadcasting a TV signal. They watch the "WandaVision" show and identify several Westview residents as the "characters," but don't know why the phenomenon is happening. Later, Monica is ejected from Westview by Wanda. (Read the full WandaVision episode 4 recap)

WandaVision episode 5: "On a Very Special Episode ..."

Wanda and Vision are fully in the 1980s, with Wanda sporting big, poofy hair. Tommy and Billy grow up instantly from babies to age 5 and again to age 10. They also find a dog, Sparky. Vision goes to work, where he reads an email sent from S.W.O.R.D. That prompts him to "wake up" Norm, who panics about his real life before Vision puts him back into character. When S.W.O.R.D. sends a drone into Westview, a furious Wanda emerges and warns Acting Director Hayward to leave her alone. Upon her return, Vision confronts her over the truth about the town and its residents. Their argument is interrupted by the arrival of a surprise visitor: Pietro Maximoff, Wanda's dead twin brother. However, as Darcy Lewis notes while watching on TV, he has been "recast. (Read the full WandaVision episode 5 recap)