How to watch the Britney Spears documentary Framing Britney Spears online

Find out what all the buzz is about and watch the Britney Spears documentary, The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears. The latest installment of the FX and Hulu docu-series has taken the entertainment world and social media by storm, with celebrities and fans alike discussing the in-depth look at the pop star's life.

Framing Britney Spears examines how the singer's image was shaped by the music industry, the media and her fervent fans. It focuses closely on the conservatorship held by her father, Jamie, since 2008, which gives him control over her estate and business affairs. The documentary also looks at the legal battles waged by Spears as she tries to regain control over her career, as well as the fan-led #FreeBritney movement in support of that effort.

Framing Britney Spears doesn't feature the titular figure at all, though it does include interviews with friends, business associates, lawyers and fans.

Already, the doc has generated a ton of buzz and controversy, with everyone from Sarah Jessica Parker to Miley Cyrus weighing in with their support of the singer.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Britney Spears documentary online.

How to watch Framing Britney Spears on Hulu

The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears originally aired on FX on Feb. 5.

The entire docu-series is also available to stream on Hulu. Framing Britney Spears is streaming now as episode 6.

Hulu is only available in the U.S.

Britney Spears documentary reactions

Spears herself has not addressed the documentary, though she indirectly alluded to it in a recent social media post. On Twitter and Instagram, Spears posted a minute-long clip of her performance at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve in 2017. In the caption, she wrote, "I'll always love being on stage …. But I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person."

Can’t believe this performance of Toxic is from 3 years ago !!! I’ll always love being on stage .... but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ..... I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life !!!! @NYRE pic.twitter.com/Kthh9fIWtJFebruary 9, 2021

A few days after the documentary aired on FX, Spears' boyfriend of four years, actor Sam Asghari, released a statement to People. "I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves. I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

However, Asghari followed that with an Instagram story blasting Jamie Spears. He called Spears' father "a total dick" and wrote, "I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way."

Many celebrities and singers have weigh in with their reactions to Framing Britney Spears. Miley Cyrus said "We love Britney" during her TikTok Tailgate performance before the Super Bowl. Sarah Jessica Parker joined the #FreeBritney hashtag movement, as did Andy Cohen and Courtney Love Cobain.