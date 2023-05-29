These 5 beds are the best Memorial Day mattresses on sale right now

A proper mattress can do wonders for your lower back. I should know because I was constantly throwing out my back at the gym and it wasn't until I switched mattresses that I really found out the importance of sleeping on a good bed. (These core exercises also helped strengthen my lower back to prevent further injuries).

If you find yourself in a similar scenario, but are turned off by the high prices that good mattresses demand, I have some good news. Some of the best beds we've reviewed are now at or near their lowest price of the year. Memorial Day sales are a great opportunity to upgrade to the best mattress you can afford. While mattress sales can be generally found any day of the week, today's prices are the best you'll see till the end of summer.

So if you're in need of a new bed, here are the top mattresses that our editors have reviewed and recommend. (For more deals, make sure to check out our list of the best Memorial Day mattress sales you can still shop).

Editor-recommended Memorial Day mattresses on sale

5) Saatva Classic Mattress: was $1,355 now $1,155 @ Saatva

If you can afford to spend a little more, the Saatva Classic is the best luxury hybrid mattress you can buy and our fave bed for just about anyone. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil support system. In our Saatva Classic mattress review, we found it's fantastic to sleep on, offering hotel-level comfort at a reasonable price. The Saatva Classic comes in three different comfort levels (soft, medium firm, or firm) and two heights (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Plus, it includes free white glove delivery as standard.

Twin: for $1,155 (was $1,355)

Queen: for $1,695 (was $1,995)

Shop all Memorial Day mattress deals