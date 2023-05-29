These 5 beds are the best Memorial Day mattresses on sale right now

A proper mattress can do wonders for your lower back. I should know because I was constantly throwing out my back at the gym and it wasn't until I switched mattresses that I really found out the importance of sleeping on a good bed. (These core exercises also helped strengthen my lower back to prevent further injuries).
If you find yourself in a similar scenario, but are turned off by the high prices that good mattresses demand, I have some good news. Some of the best beds we've reviewed are now at or near their lowest price of the year. Memorial Day sales are a great opportunity to upgrade to the best mattress you can afford. While mattress sales can be generally found any day of the week, today's prices are the best you'll see till the end of summer.
So if you're in need of a new bed, here are the top mattresses that our editors have reviewed and recommend. (For more deals, make sure to check out our list of the best Memorial Day mattress sales you can still shop).
Editor-recommended Memorial Day mattresses on sale
1) Nectar: was $899 now $359 @ Nectar
The Nectar Memory Foam mattress isn't just our favorite value mattress, it's also one of the best beds you can buy. In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value and found it's very comfortable to sleep on (thanks to its five layers of memory foam). It also offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee.
Twin: for $359 (was $599)
Queen: for $699 (was $1,049)
2) Cocoon Chill mattress: was $619 now $374 @ Cocoon by Sealy
If you're the type of person that gets warm overnight, this is the mattress for you. While many mattresses can wick away heat, in our Cocoon Chill Mattress review we found that the Cocoon Chill does the best job of actually keeping you cool overnight. We also love the mattress' ability to reduce motion transfer, so you won't notice when your partner gets up in the middle of the night. Use coupon "EXTRA25" during checkout to get these prices. Plus, you get free pillows and a sheet set with your mattress purchase.
Twin: for $374 (was $619)
Queen: for $674 (was $1,079)
3) Helix Midnight Mattress: was $936 now $702 @ Helix
In our Helix Midnight Mattress review, we said this hybrid mattress delivers the comfort and support you'd expect of a pricier mattress. It's also an excellent choice for side sleepers, with memory foam cradles pressure points along your body. We also like that the mattress' coils offer a little bounce, limit motion transfer, and boost airflow to keep you cool as you sleep. As part of its current sale, Helix is taking 25% off sitewide via coupon "MEMORIALDAY25". Even better, all deals come with two free pillows.
Twin: for $702 (was $936)
Queen: for $999 (was $1,332)
4) Nolah Natural 11: was $1,499 now $924 @ Nolah
The Nolah Natural is an environmentally-friendly and hypoallergenic latex hybrid mattress designed for back pain relief. The mattress holds a spot in our best organic mattress guide. Handcrafted in the USA, it packs in layers of GOTS certified organic wool that's naturally breathable and temperature-regulating. That helps the Nolah feel warm/cozy in cold weather, yet cool to the touch when the temperatures rise. Use coupon "TGNOLAH50" to take an extra $50 off. During checkout, you'll need to remove the discount that's automatically added and instead add "TGNOLAH50" as your discount.
Twin: for $974 (was $1,499)
Queen: for $1,314 (was $2,099)
5) Saatva Classic Mattress: was $1,355 now $1,155 @ Saatva
If you can afford to spend a little more, the Saatva Classic is the best luxury hybrid mattress you can buy and our fave bed for just about anyone. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil support system. In our Saatva Classic mattress review, we found it's fantastic to sleep on, offering hotel-level comfort at a reasonable price. The Saatva Classic comes in three different comfort levels (soft, medium firm, or firm) and two heights (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Plus, it includes free white glove delivery as standard.
Twin: for $1,155 (was $1,355)
Queen: for $1,695 (was $1,995)
Shop all Memorial Day mattress deals
- Nectar (Editor's Choice): flash sale — 33% off sitewide
- Helix (Editor's Choice): 25% off sitewide + 2 free pillows via "MEMORIALDAY25"
- Amerisleep: $450 off any mattress + free gifts w/ "AS450"
- Awara: up to $300 off mattresses + free $499 sleep bundle
- Bear: 35% off sitewide
- Big Fig: save $400 off all mattresses via code "MEMDAY"
- Brooklyn Bedding: 30% off sitewide via code "MEMORIAL30"
- Casper: mattresses on sale from $535
- Cocoon by Sealy: 35% off Chill mattress + free sleep bundle
- DreamCloud: 40% off all mattresses deals from $499
- Nolah: up to 30% off + 2 free pillows w/ code "TGNOLAH50"
- Saatva: up to $600 off luxury mattresses
- Sleep Number: up to 50% off smart/adjustable beds
- Tempur-Pedic: up to $500 off select mattress sets
- Vaya: $300 off any mattress via "VAYA300"