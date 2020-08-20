The amazing Google Pixel 4a is $249 right now — get it before it's too late

The new Pixel 4a is an incredible value at just $349. It's already earned a spot on our list of best phones and now Best Buy is making it an even better value with its latest Pixel 4a deal.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the Pixel 4a on sale for $299.99. Activate it via Sprint/T-Mobile and the price drops to just $249.99. That's $100 off and the best deal we've seen for this killer smartphone. If you're a student looking for an affordable phone — this is one of the best best back to school sales you'll find.

Google Pixel 4a: was $349 now $249 @ Best Buy

The Pixel 4a features a gorgeous 5.81-inch 2340 x 1080 OLED display, Snapdragon 730G CPU, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 12.2MP (ƒ/1.7) rear camera, and 8MP (ƒ/2.0) front camera.

In our Google Pixel 4a review, we loved the phone's flagship camera, thoughtful software, and impressive build quality. This mid-tier phone feels much more premium than its $349 price suggests and we'd even choose it over the iPhone SE.

The phone's 12.2-megapixel rear camera may seem simple by today's standards, but Google augments it with cool software like its Super Res Zoom and Live HDR+. The result is some of the best photos you'll see from a phone at any price.

In terms of CPU power, the Snapdragon 730G won't beat the iPhone SE's A13 Bionic CPU, but it still offers enough horsepower to handle most tasks and games.

Simply put, the Google Pixel 4a is the best cheap phone you can get and an absolute steal at just $249.