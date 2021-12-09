Steelers vs Vikings live stream: How to watch Thursday Night Football online

Tonight's Steelers vs Vikings live stream will see if Pittsburgh can build off their thrilling win over the Ravens, while Minnesota tries to put last week's devastating loss to the lowly Lions behind them. Roethlisberger leads his team against Cousins and the Vikings in this NFL live stream.

Steelers vs Vikings channel, start time The Steelers vs Vikings live stream is today (Dec. 9)

• Time — 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on FOX or NFL Network via Sling or Fubo.TV, or on Amazon Prime

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free



The Steelers (6-5-1) are coming off an improbable win over a division rival as they scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to beat the Ravens, 20-19. The win snapped a 3-game winless streak for Pittsburgh.

Ben Roethlisberger completed 21-of-his-31 passes for 236 yards with two touchdowns in last weeks' win. Both scores to were reeled in by wide receiver Dionte Johnson who now has six touchdowns on the year. Running back Najee Harris ran for 71 yards and caught five passes for 36 yards for his fifth game of the season with over 100 total yards.

Considering how eager the Vikings (5-7) are to put last Sunday’s 29-27 loss to the Lions behind them, they are probably ecstatic to have the short turnaround that a Thursday night game provides. Minnesota handed the Lions their first win of the season when Detroit's Jared Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown for the game winning touchdown as time expired.

Kirk Cousins was sacked three times in the loss, matching a season high and things won’t get any easier this week as Pittsburgh owns the NFL's best pass rush with 37 sacks on the season. T.J. Watt had 3.5 sacks just last week against the Ravens, giving him a league-leading 16 on the year.

The Vikings are 3-point favorites against the Steelers. The over/under is 44. Both these teams have a small margin for error when it comes to keeping their playoffs hopes alive. Steelers are currently eighth in the AFC, while the Vikings are ninth in the NFC. Under the NFL’s revised playoff format which began last season, seven teams, four division winners and three wild card teams from each conference make the playoffs.

Steelers vs Vikings live stream from anywhere on Earth

Steelers vs Vikings live streams in the US

In the US, Steelers vs Vikings is going to be broadcast on FOX and NFL Network, which are available on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT Thursday (Dec. 9). It's also on Amazon Prime Video.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and has RedZone in the Sports Extra add-on). You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Amazon Prime subscribers get free access to the Steelers vs Vikings game as part of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video without ever needing to pay extra.

The 11 TNF games can be streamed through Prime Video and Twitch, and they will also be the exclusive streamer for a Saturday regular season game in the second half of the season.

NFL Sunday Ticket: The Steelers vs Vikings live stream is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Steelers vs Vikings live stream for free

If you just want to watch Steelers vs Vikings on your phone or tablet, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market for free. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Steelers vs Vikings live streams in the UK

You can also catch the Steelers vs Vikings live stream across the pond, though it is at the late hour of 1:20 a.m. local GMT on Friday morning. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K., where it airs on Sky Sports NFL. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Steelers vs Vikings live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Steelers vs Vikings live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.