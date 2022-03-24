St. Peter's vs Purdue live stream: How to watch March Madness 2022 online

The St. Peter's vs Purdue live stream features a team that has caused a lot of madness to this point. Just ask Kentucky or Murray State fans. The Peacocks of St. Peter's will look to continue their Cinderella story against the Boilermakers of Purdue in this March Madness live stream.

St. Peter's vs Purdue live stream schedule, channels Date: St. Peter's vs Purdue is Friday, March 25th

Time: 7:09 p.m. ET / 4:09 p.m. PT / 12:09 a.m. GMT

Channel: CBS

Saint Peter's (21-11) is just the third 15-seed to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. They have taken the East Region by storm beating two-seed Kentucky and seven-seed Murray state to get to this point. Oral Roberts and Florida Gulf Coast are the only other 15-seeds to make it this far.

The Peacocks will again look to their junior guard Daryl Banks III and senior forward KC Ndefko. Banks exploded for 27 points in their first-round win against Kentucky. Ndefko then took over the scoring reigns and dropped 17 on Murray State while also grabbing 10 rebounds.

Purdue (29-7) has been on a roll of their own coming away with double-digit dominance over their previous two opponents. The region’s three-seed routed Yale 78-56 in their first matchup, then topped Texas 81-71. Senior big man Trevion Williams took the Longhorns for 22 points off the bench, while guard Jaden Ivey is averaging 20 points-per-game in the tournament.

Some NBA experts have Ivey going first overall in June’s NBA draft. The sophomore averaged 17.6 ppg this season and stepped up huge in the Boilermakers win over Texas. Ivey hit two deep three’s in the final three minutes of the game to help lock up Purdue’s fourth Sweet 16 bid in the last five seasons.

Purdue is a 12.5-point favorite against St. Peter’s. The over/under is 135. The game is being played at Philadelphia, Pennsylvania’s Wells Fargo Center.

How to watch St. Peter's vs Purdue live streams online from anywhere on Earth

Hoops fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get truTV where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch St. Peter's vs Purdue, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.



How to watch St. Peter's vs Purdue live streams in the US

In the U.S., March Madness is on four networks: CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

St. Peter's vs Purdue is on CBS — but the final games will only be on CBS and TBS. You can follow all of those channels with Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, but they're not on our list of the best streaming services. And they cost a lot, at $70 and $65, respectively.

The much more affordable Sling TV Blue ($35 per month) has TBS, TNT and truTV. And then if you add-in Paramount Plus Premium ($9.99 per month) you get CBS there. It all totals to $45 per month, $20 to $25 less than going with one of the other options.

Sling TV nets you three of the four March Madness channels in the $35 per month Sling Blue package.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from ViacomCBS partners.

How to watch St. Peter's vs Purdue in the UK

Basketball fans across the pond can follow the tournament live on BT Sport, where ESPNHD will feature the games.

St. Peter's vs Purdue has a late tip-off of 12:09 a.m. GMT.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a bunch of other sports on top of March Madness.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the March Madness live streams on a service such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch St. Peter's vs Purdue live streams in Canada

We can't tell how many of the March Madness games will be airing on TSN or TSN2 but they will have some NCAA games.

St. Peter's vs Purdue live stream will NOT be carried by TSN.

Completists without a way to watch the games, though, should take a VPN service such as ExpressVPN for a spin.

How to watch St. Peter's vs Purdue live streams in Australia

It appears that (as was the case in previous years) Kayo Sports is your best bet for Aussie streaming services serving up March Madness live streams. But it's not clear if St. Peter's vs Purdue will be on Kayo.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Basic package costs $25 per month thereafter.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

If Kayo doesn't have this game, though, we recommend trying out ExpressVPN.