North Carolina vs UCLA live stream: How to watch March Madness 2022 online

The North Carolina vs UCLA live stream catches two teams that have advanced to this point thanks to the depth of their rosters. For the Tar Heels they have four players who could go off at any point, while UCLA is riding a player who has more than doubled his regular season points average. These deep rosters are set to clash in this March Madness live stream.

North Carolina vs UCLA live stream schedule, channels Date: North Carolina vs UCLA is Friday, March 25th

Time: 9:39 p.m. ET / 5:39 p.m. PT / 2:39 a.m. GMT

Channel: CBS

• Watch in the U.S. on Sling TV and Paramount Plus

• Watch in the U.K. on BT Sport

• Watch in Australia on Kayo Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

North Carolina (26-9), the East Region’s eight-seed is entering this matchup after knocking off defending champion Baylor with a 93-86 overtime win. The Tar Heels led by as much as 25 points before seeing that lead vanish in the second half. UNC was able to hold Baylor to just one made field goal in OT to secure the win. Sophomore guard R.J. Davis dropped in a game- and career-high 30 points.

The Tar Heels have made head coach Hubert Davis’ first year at the helm a solid one. Davis took over for the legendary Roy Williams upon his retirement at the end of last season. Davis has been able to rely on a trio of players this year; junior big man Armando Bacot, sophomore guard Caleb Love and senior forward Brandy Manek, all of whom averaged at least 15 points-per-game this season. Manek has been UNC’s go-to guy in the tournament thus far as he’s averaging 27 ppg.

UCLA (27-7) is the four-seed in the East and after a first-round scare, they enter this game after a convincing win.

The Bruins just got by the 13-seed Zips of Akron in the opening round with a 57-53 win. UCLA trailed by seven with under 5:30 to go in the game. Then junior guard Tyger Campbell stepped up with eight points in the final three minutes including two huge threes that helped UCLA lock up the win. Campbell’s clutch play helped make up for a struggles of leading scorers Jaime Jaquez Jr and Johnny Juzang who shot a combined 6-for-21 from the floor, including just 2-of-8 from three.

Game two was a different story for the UCLA. They blew out St. Mary’s 72-56. Campbell led the team with 16 points, while Jaquez and Juzang combined for 29 points on 12-22 shooting. As a team the Bruins shot 56.5% from the floor.

UCLA is a 2.5-point favorite against UNC. The over/under is 141.5. The game is being played at Philadelphia, Pennsylvania’s Wells Fargo Center.

How to watch North Carolina vs UCLA live streams online from anywhere on Earth

Hoops fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get truTV where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch North Carolina vs UCLA, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and there's even a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not happy with it.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.



How to watch North Carolina vs UCLA live streams in the US

In the U.S., March Madness is on four networks: CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

North Carolina vs UCLA is on CBS — but the final games will only be on CBS and TBS. You can follow all of those channels with Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, but they're not on our list of the best streaming services. And they cost a lot, at $70 and $65, respectively.

The much more affordable Sling TV Blue ($35 per month) has TBS, TNT and truTV. And then if you add-in Paramount Plus Premium ($9.99 per month) you get CBS there. It all totals to $45 per month, $20 to $25 less than going with one of the other options.

Sling TV nets you three of the four March Madness channels in the $35 per month Sling Blue package. Sling is the live TV service that two of Tom's Guide's streaming coverage staffers used to cut the cord.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from ViacomCBS partners. Includes Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Discovery, 1883, The Good Fight and the upcoming Halo series. You can try Paramount Plus with a 7-day free trial.

How to watch North Carolina vs UCLA in the UK

Basketball fans across the pond can follow the tournament live on BT Sport, where ESPNHD will feature the games.

North Carolina vs UCLA has a late tip-off of (epic yawn) 2:39 a.m. GMT.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a bunch of other sports on top of March Madness.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the March Madness live streams on a service such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch North Carolina vs UCLA live streams in Canada

We can't tell how many of the March Madness games will be airing on TSN or TSN2 but they will have some NCAA games.

North Carolina vs UCLA live stream will NOT be carried by TSN.

Completists without a way to watch the games, though, should — like those in the UK — take a VPN service such as ExpressVPN for a spin.

How to watch North Carolina vs UCLA live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It appears that (as was the case in previous years) Kayo Sports is your best bet for Aussie streaming services serving up March Madness live streams. But it's not clear if North Carolina vs UCLA will be on Kayo.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Basic package costs $25 per month thereafter.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

If Kayo doesn't have this game, though, we recommend trying out ExpressVPN.