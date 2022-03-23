Texas Tech vs Duke live stream: How to watch March Madness 2022 online

The Texas Tech vs Duke live stream has all the fixings for a memorable Sweet 16 matchup. You have the #2 vs #3 seeds battling it out and the big name NBA prospects taking a squad that knows the definition of "team ball." The stage is set for the Red Raiders and Blue Devils to go head-to-head in this March Madness live stream.

Texas Tech vs Duke live stream schedule, channels Date: Texas Tech vs Duke is Thursday, March 24th

Time: 9:39 p.m. ET / 6:39 p.m. PT / 2:39 a.m. GMT

Channel: CBS

• Watch in the U.S. on Sling TV and Paramount Plus

• Watch in the U.K. on BT Sport

• Watch in Australia on Kayo Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Texas Tech (27-9) are the West Region's three-seed and they are coming off a 59-53 win over the Notre Dame in the second round of the tournament. The Red Raiders’ Kevin Obanor, Bryson Williams and Kevin McCullar combined for 43 of the team’s points in the win.

Obanor, a senior forward has been a force through Texas Tech's first two games averaging a double-double with 12.5 points and 13 rebounds-per-game.

Duke (30-6) is a two-seed in the region is looking to push through this round to make it to their 17th Elite Eight under hall of fame coach Mike Krzyzewski. The have notched wins over Cal State Fullerton and Michigan State to get to this point.

The Blue Devils will obviously be a tough out for Texas Tech as they have two players in their starting five who are projected to go in the top five of June's NBA draft. Paolo Banchero who is averaging 18 points and 8.5- rebounds-per-game in the tournament, while A.J. Griffin is coming off a lackluster performance in their win over Michigan State. Griffin scored just seven points in the win making him the only starter to net less than 10 points.

Texas Tech is a 1-point favorite against Duke. The over/under is 137.

How to watch Texas Tech vs Duke live streams online from anywhere on Earth

Hoops fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get truTV where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch Texas Tech vs Duke, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none.



How to watch Texas Tech vs Duke live streams in the US

In the U.S., March Madness is on four networks: CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

Texas Tech vs Duke is on CBS — but the final games will only be on CBS and TBS. You can follow all of those channels with Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, but they're not on our list of the best streaming services. And they cost a lot, at $70 and $65, respectively.

The much more affordable Sling TV Blue ($35 per month) has TBS, TNT and truTV. And then if you add-in Paramount Plus Premium ($9.99 per month) you get CBS there. It all totals to $45 per month, $20 to $25 less than going with one of the other options.

Sling TV nets you three of the four March Madness channels in the $35 per month Sling Blue package. Sling is the live TV service that two of Tom's Guide's streaming coverage staffers used to cut the cord.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from ViacomCBS partners.

How to watch Texas Tech vs Duke in the UK

Basketball fans across the pond can follow the tournament live on BT Sport, where ESPNHD will feature the games.

Texas Tech vs Duke has a late tip-off of (epic yawn) 2:39 a.m. GMT.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a bunch of other sports on top of March Madness.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the March Madness live streams on a service such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Texas Tech vs Duke live streams in Canada

We can't tell how many of the March Madness games will be airing on TSN or TSN2 but they will have some NCAA games.

Texas Tech vs Duke live stream will NOT be carried by TSN.

Completists without a way to watch the games, though, should — like those in the UK — take a VPN service such as ExpressVPN for a spin.

How to watch Texas Tech vs Duke live streams in Australia

It appears that (as was the case in previous years) Kayo Sports is your best bet for Aussie streaming services serving up March Madness live streams. But it's not clear if Texas Tech vs Duke will be on Kayo.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Basic package costs $25 per month thereafter.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

If Kayo doesn't have this game, though, we recommend trying out ExpressVPN.