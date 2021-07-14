Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 just leaked in full on Amazon — price, release date and features

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 looks like it’ll be released on August 27 as Amazon Canada has listed the unannounced smartwatch for pre-order on its website.

We’re expecting the next Samsung smartwatch to be revealed at a summer Unpacked event, which is rumored to take place on August 11. This seemingly-premature listing would lend credence to those rumors. It also reveals the Galaxy Watch 4 will cost $346, at least in Canada.

Going by the Amazon listing, the Galaxy Watch 4 will indeed have the design teased in unofficial renders, sporting a round face, with two rounded rectangular buttons on the right hand side of its body and what appears to be a silicone strap.

Design-wise, the Galaxy Watch 4 is a curious evolution of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 , which sits in the second spot of our best smartwatch list after the indomitable Apple Watch Series 6 . This model doesn't appear to have a physical rotating bezel — a fan-favorite feature we'd be sad to see Samsung retire.

(Image credit: Future)

That said, this smartwatch could be an evolution of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. Though it's been rumored a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 would launch alongside a Classic version, the Galaxy Watch 4 could just be the singular, next-generation wearable.

Plus $346.82 is an odd price, translating to about $277 in U.S. dollars. That lands in the right price ballpark for a Galaxy Watch Active model, or a version that's slimmed down for comfort while working out. The bulkier Galaxy Watch Watch 3, which made a fashion statement with the aforementioned bezel and elevated design details, started at $399.

Killer Galaxy Watch 4 feature confirmed?

It's under the chassis that the Galaxy Watch 4 looks set to shine. The Amazon listing seemingly confirms the rumors that the Samsung smartwatch will have “Body Composition Analysis,” a feature powered by bioelectrical impedance sensor to give you a breakdown of key body metrics via a weak electrical current.

We're interested to see which metrics this Galaxy Watch is capable of measuring from your wrist. If it works like some of the best smart scales, it might be able to read body mass index (BMI), body fat percent and muscle mass.

The Galaxy Watch 4 is also set to sport advanced sleep tracking, VO2 Max tracking, and blood oxygen and heart rate monitoring — all standard abilities of top smartwatches. Other listed specs include GPS, Bluetooth, near-field communication and Wi-Fi connectivity; all of which, again, are fairly standard for smartwatch above the $300 mark.

If the Amazon listing is accurate, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is shaping up to be a feature packed smartwatch and a solid successor to the Galaxy Watch 3. Whether it’ll be able to take on the Apple Watch has yet to be seen. For what it's worth, we haven't heard of the Apple Watch 7 possibly sporting body composition analysis.

We’re likely to find out a lot more at the next Unpacked event, where the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are also expected to be shown off.