Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Galaxy S24, AI, Galaxy Ring and more

We’re a little more than a month away from the new year, but there’s already a lot of buzz surrounding Samsung’s upcoming flagship phone. The Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra are all speculated to be announced at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024, which could happen as early as January.

There have been new entrants in the past couple of months to challenge Sammy’s top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 lineup, so it should come as no surprise that the company isn’t wasting much time to get its next flagship series out the door. All of the early Black Friday phone sales we’ve been seeing on Samsung Galaxy phones may hint that the company is clearing stock to make room for the new models.

While CES 2024 could reveal new phones, it’s unlikely that Samsung will be showing off anything else ahead of its Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event. There’s a lot to be excited about because not only could we see new flagship phones, but it’ll be interesting to see developments around Samsung’s efforts on artificial intelligence.

Here’s everything you need to know about Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024.

What is Samsung Galaxy Unpacked?

(Image credit: Future)

If you’ve been following Samsung for a while, then you know that Galaxy Unpacked is the company’s showcase event for its lineup of gadgets — mostly its smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, audio gear, and sometimes computing devices. For 2024, we suspect that Samsung will at least hold two Galaxy Unpacked events, but there could always be additional ones that pop up.

In 2023, the company held two Unpacked events: the first in January 2023 for its Galaxy S23 series, and the second in July 2023 for its foldable phones. These events often revolve around notable consumer gadgets, while reserving other lesser known devices for individual announcements that don’t get the in-person event treatment — much like the recent Galaxy S23 FE announcement.

(Image credit: Samsung via YouTube)

Samsung has yet to confirm an actual date for Galaxy Unpacked 2024, but the best rumor so far pins mid-January as the likely time frame for the event. That’s because it’s been tipped that Samsung is moving its announcement event up from last year, which was held on February 1.

Mid-January sounds like a good time for the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event because it won’t clash too much with CES 2024. Although, it wouldn’t be the first time that Samsung went ahead to host its Galaxy Unpacked event prior to a major tech trade show — and the Galaxy S6 announcement prior to MWC 2015 is proof of that.

Can I watch the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event online?

(Image credit: Samsung)

Yes, this is pretty much a guarantee based on the company’s most recent Galaxy Unpacked event. Unlike Apple, which typically streams pre-recorded content for its iPhone events, Samsung has stuck with an in-person showing that’s streamed for everyone to watch on the day of the event or later.

The Galaxy Unpacked live stream can often be viewed through the company’s online newsroom or its YouTube channel . Either way, Samsung usually reveals the date and all the ways it can be watched online ahead of time.

What will get announced at Galaxy Unpacked 2024?

It’s almost certain that we’ll be seeing Samsung’s newest Galaxy flagships at its anticipated event, especially given that’s exactly what we saw with last year’s Unpacked event. However, there could be more than just new phones at stake — especially when you look at what’s been announced by its competition heading into the busy holiday season. Here’s what could get announced at Galaxy Unpacked 2024.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series

(Image credit: Sonny Dickson/X)

This one’s likely to happen because we’re nearing that year mark since the Galaxy S23’s announcements. So far, the rumor paints three models: the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. These flagship caliber phones aim to set the bar high for all other flagship releases in 2024, but they definitely need to make an impression coming after other marquee releases like the iPhone 15 and Pixel 8 series — their direct competitors.

Out of the bunch, all eyes are on the Galaxy S24 Ultra because much like past phones, it’s hyped to be the highest spec’d, most feature filled phone in the bunch. Not only are we curious what its camera arrangement will turn out to be, but its most compelling features could turn out to be nothing hardware related. Instead, it could be focused on the growing area surrounding artificial intelligence.

Samsung Galaxy AI

(Image credit: Samsung/Tom’s Guide)

Smartphones such as the Galaxy S24 Ultra could become remarkably smarter with the help of artificial intelligence, something that the Pixel 8 series focuses heavily on. Samsung’s poised to conquer this lucrative market with Galaxy AI, a comprehensive mobile AI experience that will be powered by on-device and cloud-based AI. Samsung already revealed in its own blog post that it’s coming “early next year,” presumably with its flagship phones.

In addition to Galaxy AI, we could see more around Samsung Gauss — a generative AI model that can create and edit images based on machine learning technology. How it could be implemented in its phones is something we’re dying to see to further differentiate Samsung’s Galaxy phones from its competition

However, there’s another rumor that paints an odd decision that could lock away new AI-assisted features through a paywall. We certainly don’t want to think that this could happen, but companies are always finding other revenue streams to pursue — with this one being a prime choice.

Samsung Galaxy Ring

(Image credit: Oura)

This one’s a long shot, but Galaxy Unpacked 2024 could be a good time for Samsung to at least tease a totally new wearable. The Samsung Galaxy Ring would be the perfect intro for people who are looking to kick off the new year by staying in shape. This ring-worn wearable has been rumored for some time now, and it’s poised to rival the Aura Ring.

Much like a smartwatch, it’s believed to be a fitness tracker that can help you stay in shape by tracking your exercises, monitoring your heart rate, and could include advanced functions such as blood pressure monitoring and aFib detection. Albeit, those premium features could push back the Galaxy Ring’s release due to how it could be a lengthy process to acquire FDA approval.

There are also other rumors that hint to how it could integrate with something much larger, like smart glasses, based on past patent applications that were uncovered. It could be that ‘one more thing’ teaser at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event.