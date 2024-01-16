Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra hands-on video appears a day before Galaxy Unpacked — here's what it shows

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra just got shown off the day before we expect it to be confirmed in a new pre-announcement unboxing video.

The video was posted in a now-removed X/Twitter post from tasty orange, and a similarly disappeared TikTok video from syhtele_Samsung. Fortunately screenshots taken by Phone Arena and a re-upload of the video by Zahar Mobile Review have meant we can still check out the clips, and hopefully you can too unless Samsung takes these down as well.

We see three total Galaxy S24 Ultras, in what the video labels as Titanium Gray, Titanium Yellow and Titanium Violet colorways. There should also be a Titanium Black model from what previous leaks have told us, but that's nowhere to be seen.

The Titanium part of the color names is likely indicative of the Galaxy S24 Ultra using a titanium frame for the first time, as the rumor mill has told us. We can also see a yellow Galaxy S24 and a purple Galaxy S24 Plus in the background, although these are expected to stick with Samsung's usual aluminum frames.

More upgrades than meet the eye

We don't get much of a look at the display other than seeing the Samsung Galaxy splash screen pop up. However, the leaks up to now say that the Galaxy S24 Ultra should still be using a 6.8-inch OLED panel with a QHD resolution and adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. But there will be other tweaks to look out for, like a flatter display, narrower bezels, a new toughened glass called Gorilla Glass Armor and a higher peak brightness than before too.

The four cameras on the back of the S24 Ultra handsets look the same as the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but we should be seeing the S24 Ultra swap out the 10MP 10x camera for a 50MP 5x one. That's a lower optical zoom but hopefully with its higher resolution, Samsung will be able to make up the difference with lossless digital zoom.

Galaxy Unpacked is tomorrow, if you want to hear about all the new features from Samsung itself. But you'll find basically all the key details in our Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra hubs already, courtesy of several months' worth of leaks, if you're impatient. That includes important S24 features like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset that should be running everything, and the new phones' AI-powered software features like live translation and one-tap photo editing.