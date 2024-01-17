Live
Samsung Galaxy S24 launch LIVE: All the big Samsung Unpacked 2024 news as it happens
Galaxy S24 and Galaxy AI should be the headliners
Forget the Samsung Galaxy S24 rumors — it's time for some reality. After months of hype, Samsung is expected to show off its latest flagship phones during Galaxy Unpacked 2024 today (January 17). And there may be a little something extra under the hood of these new phones to make things interesting.
We're not talking about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, though that's expected to be there, too (at least for the Galaxy S24 models released in the U.S.). Instead, Samsung figures to use this phone launch to talk about new features powered by artificial intelligence. Samsung has been teasing a Galaxy AI announcement since late last year, and Galaxy Unpacked could be our first opportunity to see these features in person.
Even if you can't join us for the Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose, Calif., today, you can follow the action in this Galaxy S24 launch live blog, which we'll update throughout the day with the latest rumors about Samsung's phones and their AI capabilities. And once Samsung executives take to the stage at Unpacked, we'll have the latest on each announcement as it happens.
How to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2024
Galaxy Unpacked begins at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT/6 p.m. GMT. Our guide on how to watch Galaxy Unpacked live goes into greater detail on all the places that are streaming today's event, but you can just follow the embedded link up above to keep up with Samsung's announcements.
What we're expecting at Galaxy Unpacked 2024
Unlike previous Unpacked events, where Samsung has crammed in a lot of different product announcements, we expect things to be very focused this time around, with Galaxy S24 news dominating the spotlight. Look for three new models — the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra.
As in past years, the Ultra model figures to introduce the biggest changes. We've heard that Samsung plans to switch the model's materials from aluminum to titanium, which is more durable. The Galaxy S24 Ultra could also get an upgraded telephoto lens, at least in terms of resolution. Rumors point to a 50MP camera that supports a 5x zoom. The 10MP sensor it's likely to replace offered a 10x zoom.
Changes to the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus may be more modest. Those phones may have larger screens than their predecessors if reports that Samsung is shrinking the bezels prove accurate. All three phones have been tipped to get an upgrade display with a maximum brightness of 2,600 nits.
It's software that could steal the show in the form of Galaxy AI. Samsung has talked up a feature called Zoom with Galaxy AI, which could improve zoom shots while also letting you resize objects in photos. Other rumored features suggest that Samsung is adding generative AI capable of summarizing documents and handling live translations directly on your phone.
We’re not expecting any other products to join the Galaxy S24 at Unpacked today. But if one does, it could be the Galaxy Ring.
Samsung’s answer to the Oura Ring, the Galaxy Ring is a rumored wearable that will offer a built-in heart rate monitor as well as other sensors for tracking blood pressure and detecting atrial fibrillation. As you might imagine, those kind of health tracking features require some regulatory review, which may explain why the Galaxy Ring is absent from today’s proceedings. We’re hearing now that Samsung may introduce the device in the third quarter, but we wouldn’t rule out a cameo at Unpacked.
Samsung hasn’t been shy about talking about its plans for AI ahead of Galaxy Unpacked. As far back as November, Samsung has promised AI features for its next phones. In fact, that Samsung press release even details a feature we expect will show up in the Galaxy S24 series — AI Live Translate Call.
As revealed by Samsung, AI Live Translate Call is going to live in the phone app. When you call someone who speaks another language, both audio and text translations will appear in real time. All of this take place on the device, which should make for faster translations while keeping your calls private. “Calling someone who speaks another language [will be] about as simple as turning on closed captions when you stream a show,” Samsung says of AI Live Translate Call.
We’ve also got an analysis of what Samsung’s AI features could mean for the way we use our phones.
The first question anyone asks any time a new phone comes out is usually “How much is this going to cost me?” And for the Galaxy S24, the answer at the moment is “we don’t really know.” And if you’re frustrated by that answer, you’re going to like ti better than what rumors are saying about the cost of Samsung’s new phones.
Specifically, a pair of pricing rumors — one out of the Netherlands, the other from France — point to a €50 price hike for the Galaxy S24 Ultra over last year’s Galaxy S23 Ultra starting price. While price increases in one region don’t always mean across-the-board hikes, that doesn’t bode well for S24 Ultra pricing in the U.K., the U.S. or elsewhere.
If it’s any consolation, the Dutch rumor indicates a €50 price drop for the S24 and S24 Plus. We’ll soon see if either forecast is accurate.