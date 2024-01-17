Samsung Galaxy S24 launch LIVE: All the big Samsung Unpacked 2024 news as it happens

Forget the Samsung Galaxy S24 rumors — it's time for some reality. After months of hype, Samsung is expected to show off its latest flagship phones during Galaxy Unpacked 2024 today (January 17). And there may be a little something extra under the hood of these new phones to make things interesting.

We're not talking about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, though that's expected to be there, too (at least for the Galaxy S24 models released in the U.S.). Instead, Samsung figures to use this phone launch to talk about new features powered by artificial intelligence. Samsung has been teasing a Galaxy AI announcement since late last year, and Galaxy Unpacked could be our first opportunity to see these features in person.

Even if you can't join us for the Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose, Calif., today, you can follow the action in this Galaxy S24 launch live blog, which we'll update throughout the day with the latest rumors about Samsung's phones and their AI capabilities. And once Samsung executives take to the stage at Unpacked, we'll have the latest on each announcement as it happens.

How to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2024

Galaxy Unpacked begins at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT/6 p.m. GMT. Our guide on how to watch Galaxy Unpacked live goes into greater detail on all the places that are streaming today's event, but you can just follow the embedded link up above to keep up with Samsung's announcements.

What we're expecting at Galaxy Unpacked 2024

Unlike previous Unpacked events, where Samsung has crammed in a lot of different product announcements, we expect things to be very focused this time around, with Galaxy S24 news dominating the spotlight. Look for three new models — the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

As in past years, the Ultra model figures to introduce the biggest changes. We've heard that Samsung plans to switch the model's materials from aluminum to titanium, which is more durable. The Galaxy S24 Ultra could also get an upgraded telephoto lens, at least in terms of resolution. Rumors point to a 50MP camera that supports a 5x zoom. The 10MP sensor it's likely to replace offered a 10x zoom.

Changes to the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus may be more modest. Those phones may have larger screens than their predecessors if reports that Samsung is shrinking the bezels prove accurate. All three phones have been tipped to get an upgrade display with a maximum brightness of 2,600 nits.

It's software that could steal the show in the form of Galaxy AI. Samsung has talked up a feature called Zoom with Galaxy AI, which could improve zoom shots while also letting you resize objects in photos. Other rumored features suggest that Samsung is adding generative AI capable of summarizing documents and handling live translations directly on your phone.