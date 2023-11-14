Samsung Galaxy S24 design revealed thanks to dummy images

Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S24 have leaked before, but thanks to Sonny Dickson on X/Twitter we now have images of dummy S24 handsets to check out, showing off the design in greater detail.

From the off, there's a lot of resemblance between these dummies and the Galaxy S23 series, with flat shiny sides, USB-C ports, and individually mounted rear cameras with metal housings. The biggest difference can be seen on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which looks even sharper with flatter sides and no obvious curve on the sides of the back panel. The Galaxy S23 Ultra was itself flatter than the Galaxy S22 Ultra, so it seems Samsung is slowly moving away from its once signature feature of curved "Edge" displays.

(Image credit: Sonny Dickson/X)

It's hard to tell if the white color of these dummies is meant to be an official colorway for the Galaxy S24 series or just a placeholder. Samsung often offers a cream/white version of its phones, but with the Galaxy S24 Ultra's rumored colors being black, gray, violet and yellow, it's looking like this white color won't be available for purchase.

The cameras don't seem to have changed on the base models, but the two secondary cameras on the Ultra model look a little smaller, with the upper one featuring a single opening instead of two. This perhaps makes sense in light of rumors that the S24 Ultra may change up its camera set-up by moving to a single telephoto camera with a 50MP resolution, rather than the S23's dual 10MP zoom cameras. However, this could just be a quirk of these dummies.

(Image credit: Sonny Dickson/X)

While these are dummy units, and therefore probably won't be made of the actual phone's materials, we're expecting the real Galaxy S24 units to use Gorilla Glass front and back panels, and possibly titanium side rails. The titanium could be exclusive to the Ultra model though, depending on which rumor source you believe.

What the dummies don't show

There's no sign of the display in these images, and no indication of rumors relating to the phone's internals either. But if you're curious about what else has been tipped for the new Samsung flagship phones, we're hearing that they could use a mix of custom-tuned Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Exynos 2400 chips, a 144Hz display for the Ultra model and possibly on-device generative AI capabilities in the form of Samsung Gauss.

Samsung will likely be launching the Galaxy S24 series in either January or February of next year. So if these leaked dummies have whet your appetite for more news and leaks, then don't worry, we're likely to be hearing more about the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra very soon.